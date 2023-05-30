The Ipswich River isn’t a big, raging river. It’s but 45 miles long with a watershed of a mere 140 square miles.
From the air, it’s often hidden by a canopy of trees as it meanders its way from headwaters near Burlington and the Reading Town Forest, through Middleton, Topsfield, Hamilton and Wenham before arriving in downtown Ipswich.
It was designated in 2021 as one of the Top 10 Most Endangered Rivers in the U.S. for excessive water withdrawal as it serves as the main source of drinking water for roughly 350,000 people and businesses in 14 growing communities across the region. On an average day, 28 million gallons of water is pumped from the waterway with 80% exported outside of the area. That’s a heavy draw for a river the size of the Ipswich, which pales volume-wise in comparison to the nearby Merrimack River.
In addition to providing water for the masses daily, the river offers scenic beauty to thousands and thousands who canoe, kayak, fish or swim in it each year.
Out on the river
One way to sample much of what the Ipswich River has to offer is to stop by Foote Brothers Canoe/Kayak Rentals at the Willowdale Dam, 230 Topsfield Road, Ipswich.
Since 1955, the Foote family has been putting visitors — generations of them — on the river. The operation has 45 canoes and 35 kayaks available for rent, Manager Sandy Corning said. They don’t offer tours, just rentals with quick tutorials for beginners. And they shuttle paddlers to several drop-off points upstream. In good weather, Corning said, the operation serves 70 to 80 people a day on most weekends in June, July, August and September and a few less on good-weather weekdays.
The stretch of the Ipswich River served by the Foote Brothers runs through a National Audubon Wildlife Sanctuary, scenic wetlands, Bradley Palmer State Park and Willowdale State Forest. Much of that section of the river is accessible only by canoe.
Bob Foote, a second-generation member of the family, said giving the public a way to tap into the beauty, solitude and wildlife of the river is what the business has always been about.
“We consider ourselves as stewards of the river. We have given countless people access to the Ipswich River and its environment. This exposure, we hope, has helped preserve and protect the river over the years. We have customers that come from the cities in and around Boston, that with a short drive can get out in nature and experience the wildlife,” Foote said.
The roots of the were planted when Rose and Harold Foote moved to the Willowdale Dam property in 1948 from Beverly, where they both grew up. The rental operation opened in 1955 with six canoes. They had 10 children who have kept the business going.
Renters continue to be families, couples, annual get-togethers, Scouts, birders, botanists, fisherman, and groups from churches and schools.
“Until recently, we had the Lutts family and their church from Salem renting from us every Memorial Day. They came each year, rain or shine, and always had a memorable trip. We currently have the Ipswich Middle School 7th grade class do a spring and fall program on the river. This program has been going on for 30 years or so,” Bob Foote said.
Weather-dependent
“Right now, we have plenty of water because of recent rains,” Corning said. She’s been with the Foote Brothers for six years, starting out as a driver, and has seen the extremes weather can bring to the river.
“The season really depends on the weather. For instance, two years ago, we had so much water that it was actually dangerous because of the flow of the river was too much for average paddlers. Last year, we had a drought, so we didn’t have enough water. We couldn’t shuttle people up into Topsfield because there just wasn’t enough water. So, it really does depend on the weather,” she said.
“Last year’s drought was the worst I have seen in my lifetime,” Bob Foote said. “The USGS gauge station at our location was the lowest flow over an extended period of time that in the 92 years of records has never happened. The water withdrawals for drinking water and the drought conditions have stressed the river far beyond what it can handle. This has affected the fish and other wildlife over the years.”
Cyrus Foote, a third-generation member, echoed his uncle’s worries.
“It is a concern because they are continuing to develop communities in the area, as you know...a lot of the farmland, the traditional farmland, is turning into housing, and developments, and that’s been running rampant for at least the last 10 or 15 years. As the urban sprawl has come out from the city, and also the expansion of the commuter rail going up into Newburyport, they kind of opened up a lot of real estate in this area in the communities that are all served by the river,” Cyrus Foote said.
“You have all these new houses going in and they are all taking from the same water sources — dependent on the river,” he said.
Wayne Castonguay, executive director of the Ipswich River Watershed Association, sounds the alarm, too, when it comes to the distribution of the river’s water supply.
“There has been a shift away from cities that use reservoirs to more groundwater withdrawals in private homes which has harmed the river as summertime groundwater withdrawals are what causes the river to go dry,” he said.
Changing climate, changing customers
Bob Foote said the family has been working with the Department of Marine Fisheries and the Ipswich River Watershed Association to improve the fish passage at the Willowdale Dam. A new fish ladder to help migrating fish better navigate the Willowdale Dam is in the planning stages, he said.
“The climate swings we have seen over the past number of years — of extremely high to extremely low water — have been a challenge for the river environment as well as our business,” Foote said.
The family has rented to customers from all over the world during its 68 years in business, but the core customer base remains the North Shore, Bob Foote said.
Over the year, Cyrus Foote said, there’s been a real change in customers.
“The demographic of the clients have changed over the decades. It used to be a little more of a ‘float-trippy” client who would want to come in and bring their radios and a cooler, coming out of the ‘80s and ‘90s, and want to float down the river and have a little bit of a party while they are doing it.”
“That has shifted over the years to be a bit more oriented toward going out and seeing the wildlife and enjoying the wildlife, and leaving your stereo and big cooler of beer behind...it’s definitely shifted.”
Overnight on Colt Island
Groups and campers can spend a night on Colt Island, a tiny island in the middle of the river. It’s roughly double the cost of regular day canoe rentals.
“It’s pack-in, pack-out, there’s nothing around, you can’t see any houses or anything like that, you’re kind of in the center of the Audubon conservation zone. There’s a lot of wildlife, birdlife, beavers. It’s really nice to be out there because there’s no sights or sounds of civilization,” Cyrus Foote said.
Colt lsland overnights cost between $75 and $100, including the canoe rental while basic rental is $40 per day and $50 on weekends.
Sandy Corning, manager, said it’s special to see first-timers be awed by the river and its offerings.
“Definitely, the people coming in from the city, seeing a turtle, or a snake or a blue heron for the first time, it’s just amazing,” she said.