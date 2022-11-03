Brian Leibowitz eyes the newcomers on the courthouse steps with skepticism.
They come every Thursday to bid on foreclosed homes at public auctions, pulling up properties on their cellphones and raising their hands if they see a deal that looks good on paper.
Leibowitz, the director of acquisitions for a Baltimore real estate company, knows that making money here takes more than just adding up numbers. The seasoned homebuyer can navigate red tape, has enough cash to wait out permitting delays, knows which homes are in food deserts, monitors which neighborhoods have higher crime rates, and tracks whether blocks are about to stabilize — or come apart.
"Baltimore tends to chew people up and spit them out," Leibowitz said of the newcomers.
In recent years, a wave of home investors has come to Baltimore. Rising interest rates have tempered interest lately, but they're still buying. They buy at auctions, they buy from real estate listings, they buy from other investors, they buy through wholesalers. An analysis of property sales data by The Baltimore Sun shows that investors from across the world have bought property in Baltimore, particularly in low-income, predominantly Black neighborhoods that have high rates of vacant homes.
Other findings include:
—More than a third of all city home sales recorded in the first half of 2022 were investor purchases — double the rate just three years ago;
—In some predominantly Black neighborhoods, including Broadway East in East Baltimore, Carrollton Ridge in the Southwest and West Baltimore's Harlem Park, three out of every five homes sold since 2019 have been bought by investors;
—In 2019, the median home sales price to an investor was $42,000. Earlier this year, that number hit $72,000.
Following the housing market collapse in 2008, investors pounced on foreclosed houses in many markets nationwide and began building a new type of investment: Massive portfolios of rental homes. It started with houses in California and the Sunbelt, but they've turned increasingly to metropolitan areas like Baltimore. Some corporate homebuyers rely on funds from pensions or private equity, but firms also solicit investments from individuals around the world.
In Baltimore, wholesalers tack posters on utility poles and tempt owners with cash for houses regardless of condition. Companies call residents repeatedly and target them with digital advertising. Investors who once focused on Philadelphia or Washington, D.C., are in Baltimore. Some see the city, pockmarked with at least 15,000 vacants, as the last good deal on the East Coast.
A recent study by Johns Hopkins University researchers found that investors own more than a quarter of city homes with vacant building notices.
Housing advocates say all this should be a wake-up call. Studies show large landlords are more likely to evict tenants. Advocates say the city needs to act aggressively or risk putting the fate of Baltimore's most vulnerable neighborhoods in the hands of faraway owners. They also fear Black residents will miss out on a generational opportunity to build wealth — wealth that instead will be extracted by management companies and pocketed by anonymous investors.
Other people in the real estate industry say this is just a natural evolution. The city doesn't have the money or means to fix up neighborhoods, they say, and individual homeowners can't fix a block of vacants on their own. Without outside investors, vacant and dilapidated homes will continue to decay, pushing more residents to move out of the city.
Leibowitz works at Dominion Properties, a wing of the Dominion Group, an established Baltimore renovator and landlord that has pulled back on homebuying. Investors haven driven up the price of homes in Baltimore, he explained, meaning tighter profit margins and a greater temptation to cut corners on renovations.
"I don't want to put out a product that is going to drag us down with some of the other, more poorly run operators in the city," Leibowitz said. "We are willing to buy less homes to still hold the standard high enough to keep our reputation where it is … We know the numbers, and we know them better than most."
For investors like Jason "Jay" Walsh, Baltimore still offers deals that are too good to pass up.
"If you wanted to give investors a drug, Baltimore's the drug," Walsh said. "The prices are right, the rents are right, the property taxes are right. The appraised values are right. Some people, they think it's easy. It's not easy. It's not easy at all. But if you're willing to put in the work, I think it's a diamond in the rough, even with the rats."