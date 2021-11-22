BEVERLY — In a city with three theaters, the Larcom Theatre is often the forgotten one. It’s a beautiful theater built in 1912, with a horseshoe balcony, tin ceilings and hand-painted peacocks on the walls.
Despite the fact that it’s located only a few steps from the heart of downtown Beverly, many people don’t know it’s there. It’s on a one-way street a few blocks down from Cabot Street, invisible to people passing by on the busy main road.
“When I ask the audience how many people have been here before, 60% say ‘I had no idea this place existed,’” said Don Crowell, who owns and operates the Larcom with his wife, Lisa.
The Crowells are trying to change all that. They have launched a campaign to raise money to help them expand their lobby and install a marquee-like sign that can be seen from Cabot Street. They said they need to raise $20,000 by Jan. 2 to match a grant from the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation.
“We hate asking for money,” Lisa Crowell said. “But with the grant it’s all or nothing.”
The Crowells bought the Larcom, located at 13 Wallis St., for $645,000 in 2016. They had no experience running a theater; Don works in real estate and Lisa is in marketing. But after their first child was born, they wanted to change their lifestyle and own their own business.
“It could’ve been anything. It could’ve been a mom-and-pop ice cream shop,” Don Crowell said.
The Crowells said they faced an uphill climb from the beginning, including trying to compete with the larger and more visible Cabot Theatre down the street on Cabot Street. The two theaters have been linked through history. They were both built by the Ware brothers, vaudeville performers from Marblehead. and both were owned for years by Le Grand David and His Own Spectacular Magic Company.
Crowell said The Cabot was not interested in talking about how the two venues could co-exist so close together in a relatively small city.
“I wish we had better a better relationship with The Cabot,” he said.
Casey Soward, the executive director of The Cabot, said he did not know what Crowell was referring to. He said The Cabot has the advantage of being the larger theater, making it better able to attract bigger-name acts. The Cabot has 850 seats to the Larcom’s 600.
“We’re in a very competitive business,” Soward said. “That’s just the way it is. When you have more seats you’re going to get bigger shows than a smaller theater because you can pay the artists more money. It happens to us all the time. We compete against the 2,000-seat Lynn Auditorium and the Chevalier Theatre (a 1,900-seat venue in Medford). Sometimes we get them, sometimes we lose them. That’s just the way the business is.”
Soward also noted that The Cabot operates as a nonprofit and has raised millions in donations to help restore its theater, which was built in 1920. The Larcom is run as a for-profit business.
“The Cabot is a charity,” he said. “The people who invest in us make a donation, and their return is to feel good about what we do in the community. We host community conversations and mayor debates. We’re not just there to put butts in seats and turn a profit.”
Soward said he has “a lot of respect” for the Crowells for trying to compete as a family business in a tough industry.
“There’s never been any kind of hostility or anything else between our organizations,” Soward said. “As someone who loves theaters I wish them the best.”
The Crowells said they had to get through the pandemic without the benefit of COVID-19 relief money, which The Cabot and North Shore Music Theatre, the other Beverly theater, both received. The Crowells said they did not have any employees until recently, which made them ineligible for Paycheck Protection Program funding. The Larcom was closed for 18 months until reopening in September.
The Crowells said they both had to keep working their career jobs to help make ends meet while the theater was shut down. “It was very stressful,” Lisa Crowell said.
The fundraising campaign, called “Be Seen and Make Room,” will help defray the costs of a two-part improvement project at the Larcom. The lobby would be doubled in size by moving the bar out of the lobby into the theater, where a couple of rows of seats would be removed to make room. On the outside, digital signage and a marquee would be in installed.
Despite all of the obstacles, the Crowells said they are committed to making the business work. During a recent interview, their two sons, 6-year-old Benjamin and 3 1/2-year-old Elijah, ran around the empty theater like it was their home.
“Benjamin learned to walk in the lobby,” Lisa Crowell said.
“We’re confident we can do this,” Don Crowell said, “because we’ve overcome so much.”
Information about the fundraising campaign can be found at http://patronicity.com/larcomtheatre.
