BEVERLY — The licensed site professional that has overseen the cleanup of the contaminated Varian site for the last six years has resigned.
Brian Cote notified the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection on April 3 that he has resigned as the LSP of the Varian site. LSP's are scientists and engineers who are authorized by the state to work on behalf of property owners under the state's privatized model for the cleanup of hazardous waste sites.
Cote, who works for Canton-based APTIM, said in an email that Varian decided to hire another company to oversee the cleanup. He said the change "was not related to any performance or regulatory compliance issues of APTIM for the site."
The cleanup of the Varian site on Sohier Road has been going on for 30 years and was determined to be in violation of state regulations last year by MassDEP. The company is in the midst of coming up with new treatment options. The contamination has raised concerns that hazardous chemicals from the site that are migrating in the groundwater could be getting into nearby homes and businesses.
In a statement, Varian said that Jacobs Engineering will take the lead on the project. Jacobs has been working with APTIM for over a year to "understand the complexities of the site, the history of the technical work, and current issues while bringing fresh perspectives from its team of remediation specialists."
Varian said Jacobs is a Fortune 500 company that has been ranked as the top design firm in the country by Engineering News-Record and the second-most admired engineering and construction company in the world by Fortune Magazine.
Varian said it has also hired an LSP, Matt Hackman, as an independent consultant to provide external peer review and oversight on the cleanup.