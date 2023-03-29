SALEM — The owner of a Salem restaurant has agreed to pay more than $911,000 in back wages and damages to employees at that location and two others in New Hampshire to resolve a Fair Labor Standards Act complaint that he violated minimum wage, overtime and recordkeeping requirements.
Gilberto Reyes, who owns two Casa Tequila locations, one on Derby Street in Salem and the other in Seabrook, New Hampshire, and a third restaurant, El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant in Concord, New Hampshire, admitted to the violations and entered into the consent order, which was approved by a New Hampshire judge last week, the Department of Labor announced on Tuesday.
The order covers 99 employees who worked at the three locations. It comes after the Labor Department conducted an investigation and subsequently filed a complaint in federal court alleging the violations.
That investigation found evidence that the restaurants did not pay workers for all of the hours they worked and paid some below minimum wage, failed to pay overtime to some employees including cooks, dishwashers and bussers; did not pay overtime to workers who performed different jobs during the same pay period; failed to properly calculate overtime for tipped employees, and failed to maintain complete and accurate records of hours worked and payments to workers.
The order entered on March 23 requires that Reyes and his companies pay $455,784 in back wages and an additional $455,784 in damages. It also requires that they comply with all federal minimum wage, overtime and recordkeeping requirements and cooperate with any future Department of Labor investigations.
The order also specifically forbids the businesses from threatening or retaliating against employees who cooperate with investigations or assert their rights under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
Casa Tequila opened its Salem location in 2019 in the former location of Murphy’s on Derby Street.
“El Rodeo and Casa Tequila deprived nearly 100 workers of their rightful pay, making it that much harder for these workers to support themselves and provide for their families,” said Wage and Hour District Director Steven McKinney said in a press release announcing the consent order. “The more than $900,000 in wages and damages recovered following this investigation will go a long way towards making these workers whole after the losses they suffered.”
“The U.S. Department of Labor will use all available enforcement tools at its disposal to ensure workers like the ones in this case are afforded the protections requiredby the Fair Labor Standards Act,” said regional Solicitor of Labor Maia Fisher in the press release.
McKinney said wage violations are “too often found in the restaurant industry” and are avoidable if employers make sure they’re aware of their legal obligations. “We strongly encourage employers to reach out to the Wage and Hour Division to better understand their legal responsibilities,” said McKinney. “We also encourage workers who may have been victims of wage theft to contact our office to explore filing a complaint.”
