BEVERLY — The owners of a proposed marijuana shop on Rantoul Street say the building where they planned to open is in worse shape than they thought and must be demolished so they can build a new one.
In a letter to the Beverly Historic Districts Commission, a lawyer for the owners said they recently discovered that the building at 350-354 Rantoul St. has extensive structural damage and is “prohibitively expensive to fix.”
“Ultimately, the team believes the project would be better served by constructing a new building,” attorney Miranda Siemasko wrote.
The recreational marijuana retail store has been in the works since 2019, when Mayor Miichael Cahill signed a host community agreement for a company called Fresh Fields LLC to open a business at 350-354 Rantoul St. The company said it planned to renovate the three-story building, which was owned by Rick and Dolores Alpern, a couple from Beverly who were also partners in Fresh Fields LLC.
According to deed records, the Alperns sold the building for $1.6 million on March 5 to 350-354 Rantoul Street LLC. That company’s manager is listed in state records as Jeffrey Black, who is the principal partner in Fresh Fields LLC. Neither Rick Alpern or Black could be reached for comment.
In the letter to the historic commission on May 18, Siemasko said the owners discovered the structural damage after the first-floor tenant vacated the building just after New Year’s in 2022. She said the damage was “far more extensive than previously known,” with the floors and roof pitching toward the exterior walls and the building “no longer plumb.”
The owners are asking the Beverly Historic Districts Commission for a permit to demolish the building, which was built in about 1887. The commission could impose a one-year delay but cannot prevent demolition.
Either way, the turn of events will delay the store’s opening. The owners said earlier this year that they hoped to open by the end of this summer.
The Historic Districts Commission has the authority to delay demolition of buildings that it deems historically significant and “preferably preserved.” According to a 1993 description of 350-354 Rantoul St. in the Massachusetts Cultural Resource Information System, the building was built around 1887 in the “Victorian Eclectic” style and has housed a grocery store and Chinese laundry, among other businesses.
The description said the building “stands out on Rantoul Street where most older structures have been been resided, remodeled, and stripped of trim.”
In the letter to the commission, Siemasko acknowledged that the building is “representative of the late 19th century period of industrialism, the immigrant neighborhoods and prevailing architecture during the time.” But she said that many of the building’s original elements have been removed or altered over time. She requested that the commission determine that the building is not “preferably preserved” and issue a demolition permit.
The Historic Districts Commission is scheduled to hold a remote public hearing on the demolition request on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The marijuana shop on Rantoul Street will be called Reverie 73. It is one of two retail marijuana shops that have been approved by the city, although neither has opened yet. The other one, Greenhouse Naturals, was expected to open this month at 13 Enon St., a spokesman for the company said in January. The city has also signed an agreement with a company to open a marijuana-growing facility at 150 Sam Fonzo Drive.
Reverie 73 has a marijuana shop in Lowell and is also scheduled to open one in Gloucester.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.