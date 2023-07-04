BOXFORD — On Friday, a small group of bicyclists arrived back in Boxford after completing their 1,000-mile “Oxford to Boxford” Ride for Hope to raise money for ALS research.
The ride, organized by Topsfield resident Dolly McIlvaine and college friends of her husband Doug, began in Oxford, Ohio, on June 14. Doug McIlvaine was diagnosed with ALS in 2019. The funds raised will support the work of the ALS Association.
As of Monday afternoon, $98,550 had been raised, according to the group’s website.
Supporters gathered outside the East Boxford Fire Station on Middleton Road in Boxford Friday afternoon to welcome the riders with signs and cheers.
Learn more about the ride on the blog: https://mciltopsfield.wixsite.com/the-als-oxford--oh-t. Individuals can donate at: https://donate.ma.als.org/RideforHope