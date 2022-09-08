SALEM — Two Lynn men were arrested after a road-rage incident Tuesday evening in which the victim was injured when his bicycle was forced out of its lane and knocked over in the Middle of New Derby Street.
According to police, the cyclist, whose name was not released, had ridden along Canal and Washington streets and turned onto New Derby Street about 8:45 p.m.
At some time during those few minutes he and the two males in the car had exchanged words, and, as he turned right onto New Derby, they pulled up beside him and began to edge him out of his lane into the oncoming traffic.
At that point, one of the males reached out of the vehicle and grabbed the cyclist’s handlebars, causing him to lose his balance and fall in the street almost directly in front of the fire station. They kept on going.
When police arrived on scene minutes later, they found a banged up but not seriously injured cyclist.
But no one had gotten the plate number or a good description of the car. No one, that is, except a municipal video cam stationed above the busy intersection to monitor traffic flow.
It was a simple matter for police, with the help of the video, to get a description and license of the vehicle, which they soon located outside a Pickering Wharf establishment a few blocks away from the scene of the incident.
The two suspects were promptly identified and arrested.
They made bail later Tuesday night, but had to appear Wednesday morning in Salem District court where they were formally charged and arraigned.
The driver, Mark George Drillis, 25, of 13 Pacific St., Lynn, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; failure to stop or yield; leaving the scene of a personal injury accident; and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Brandon Magner, 22, of 27 Mayfair St., Lynn, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Both were released on $500 bonds and will stand trial once a date has been set.