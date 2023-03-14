SALEM After three weeks of testimony, it took a Salem Superior Court jury less than a day to convict two men of murdering a Lynn man and wounding four other attending a Fourth of July cookout 2 1/2 years ago.
Tyrell Junior Berberena, 27, of Malden and Marcus Carlisle, 25, of Lynn, will face mandatory life sentences without the possibility of parole when they are sentenced on April 25 in the death of Noe Hernandez, 35, of Lynn.
The jury began deliberating on Monday and returned its verdict at around noon Tuesday, amid heavy security inside the fifth-floor courtroom at Salem’s Ruane Judicial Center.
The jury also found both men guilty of four counts each of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a firearm and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.
Prosecutors alleged, and the jury found, that Berberena and Carlisle, who are alleged to be part of a gang, were with two other men in a rented pickup, and opened fire on a group of people attending the July 4, 2020 cookout near the intersection of Essex and Fayette streets.
“I appreciate the jury’s patience while hearing a long and complicated case,” said District Attorney Paul Tucker in a press release announcing Tuesday’s verdict. “The truth prevailed and I hope it brings some relief to Noe’s family and those injured in this intentional and unjustified attack.”
Another defendant in the case, Josue Cespedes of Lynn, pleaded guilty to manslaughter last year and received a sentence of 9-12 years. A fourth, Fontes-Wilson of Lynn, is expected to plead guilty to charges of being an accessory and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He testified under the terms of a plea agreement.
Tucker went on to thank the Lynn and state police detectives unit who worked on the case, as well as his own prosecution team, assistant district attorneys Susan Dolhun and Stefanie Stanbro, who tried the case, as well as assistant district attorneys Jay Gubitose and Kathryn Janssen, and victim-witness advocate Maria Arroyo-Long.
Appeals are automatic in first-degree murder convictions in Massachusetts.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.