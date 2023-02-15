SALEM — Two Salem men allegedly spotted shoplifting at the Salem Home Depot Tuesday are facing charges that include larceny of property valued at more than $1,200 and possessing a device to tamper with store security.
Christian Clemons, 29, was already awaiting trial in two other cases, and is now being detained pending a hearing on whether he violated the terms of his release when he and a second man, Sean Knorr, 31, were arrested a short distance from the store, on Highland Avenue.
Police said the two men ran from the store with merchandise but store loss prevention employees were able to give police details of the vehicle they fled in and stopped them.
Judge Lynn Rooney set bail for Clemons at $750, who cannot post bail until he resolves the prior cases, and at $500 for Knorr, who was expected to post that amount later Tuesday, his lawyer told the judge.
Both are due back in court next month.
