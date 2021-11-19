BEVERLY -- A homeless man and woman are facing charges of unarmed robbery and assault and battery on a disabled person causing serious bodily injury after police say they beat and robbed another homeless person on the steps of the Beverly Public Library Wednesday afternoon.
Courtnie Perry Lossman, 36, and Kyle A. Smith, 31, pleaded not guilty to the charges during their arraignments Friday in Salem District Court.
Smith also pleaded not guilty in an earlier incident involving another disabled man who had invited them to his apartment last month.
Police were called to the library for what was initially reported as a fight on Wednesday just before 1:30 p.m.
The victim of the beating, a disabled homeless man, told officers that he had been beaten by the two and robbed of $80.
Surveillance images showed Lossman punching the man's face and head repeatedly until he fell back onto the steps and lost consciousness, a prosecutor said. Smith also punched the man. While he was on the ground, the prosecutor said Lossman kicked and punched the man and tried to get him into a headlock. She's also facing a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a shod foot.
Smith, meanwhile, was charged in a complaint issued last month with assault and battery on a disabled person after an incident in a Cabot Street apartment on Oct. 27.
A disabled man who uses a walker and suffers from traumatic brain injury invited Smith, who he knew, to his apartment for dinner. The man said Smith showed up with Lossman, who fell asleep while he was cooking.
The man said he tried to wake the woman and touched her backside, which angered Smith.
Smith subsequently punched the man repeatedly, leaving him with a bloody nose and an eye that was swollen shut. He also told police he was unconscious during part of the incident.
The two are now being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing that is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 24.
Lawyers appointed to represent the pair did not make any arguments on Friday, saying that because the charges are outside the jurisdiction of district court, new attorneys will have to be appointed before next week's hearing.