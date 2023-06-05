IPSWICH — After a 30-year hiatus from music, singer-songwriter Dan Pallotta has found his muse again.
With 40 years as an author-activist-organizer, Pallotta will bring his music to The Along The Way Coffee House, 12 Meeting House Green in Ipswich on Saturday, June 10. Doors open at 6:30, admission is $10 per person, and light refreshments will be available.
Originally from Malden, where he was elected to the School Board at 19, Pallotta went on study at Harvard and become an entrepreneur, author, and humanitarian activist.
He’s probably best known for his involvement in multi-day charitable events such as the Breast Cancer 3-Day walks, AIDS Rides bicycle journeys, and Out of the Darkness suicide prevention night walks. Over nine years, 182,000 people participated in these events and raised a reported $582 million.
Pallotta authored “Uncharitable – How Restraints on Nonprofits Undermine Their Potential,” the best-selling title in the history of Tufts University Press, and “Charity Case: How the Nonprofit Community Can Stand Up for Itself and Really Change the World,” and “When Your Moment Comes – a Guide to Fulfilling Your Dreams.”
He remains the president of Advertising for Humanity, president and founder of the Charity Defense Council and served as featured contributor to Harvard Business Review online.
In the 1980s, Pallotta was in Los Angeles pursuing a career in music. He auditioned by Clive Davis, had a single recorded by Edgar Winter and sang the national anthem at Anaheim Stadium for the Rams. It was Davis, the legendary music producer, A&R exec and record executive, who told Pallotta he had other talents he should explore, that the world wasn’t looking for another Don McClean. That advice propelled him into 40 years of campaigns, challenges and fundraising for all kinds of charitable endeavors.
A motivational speaker for significant causes, Pallotta’s song writing has been influenced by his experiences through his works, and the songs of John Denver and others.
Living and writing in Topsfield, Pallotta’s songs draw from the sense of possibility, personal heroism and existential sorrow and compassion that he has found among those suffering from the afflictions his causes address.
With accolades as a change maker, storyteller, poet and songwriter from many, including Deepak Chopra, Davis and Steve Earle, Pallotta is looking forward to bringing his songs to The Along The Way.
“(My) songs ..... draw on a life lived, a journey taken rather than anticipated ..... (they) are about uniquely American characters and also about the feelings that come with getting older. There’s nothing I love more than connecting with an audience on our common human ground and aspirations for our lives and for the world.”