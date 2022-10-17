SALEM — The Palmer Cove Park renovation just got another infusion of cash from the state; $513,595, to be exact.
The Baker-Polito Administration recently announced more than $6 million in grants targeting nine land and water conservation projects across the state.
Palmer Cove Park is one of several “signature parks” in Salem benefiting from massive overhauls and multimillion-dollar projects ahead of the 400th anniversary in 2026. The project had a $2.3 million cost when presented alongside projects at Salem Common, the Willows and Winter Island back in 2020.
Much of the work at Palmer Cove has played out this year, including new paths and a reconfiguration of the space. This grant of $513,595 will target “phase II improvements” completing the path network and adding a second basketball court, a new playground, a beefed up kayak launch, new trees, and a rain garden, according to the state’s announcement.
The city of Lowell hosted the state’s announcement on the grants last week. Perron Farm stands to get $1 million to purchase two conservation restrictions that will lock up a prior space for growing Christmas trees and farmstand crops. A park renovation project in Medford also secured $1 million. Other listed projects were in Chelsea, Concord, Holyoke, Norwood, Provincetown and Worcester.
“These funds will upgrade and transform our lands and waters infrastructure, here in Lowell and across the Commonwealth,” said state Rep. Vanna Howard (D-Lowell). “These are the kinds of investments in our critical infrastructures that we need more of, and the resources expended here will pay dividends for decades for us, in all of our communities. Thank you to the Baker-Polito Administration, and Executive Office of Energy and Environment Affairs for investing, protecting, and preserving our natural resources.”
