DANVERS — Pamphlets that promote a white supremacy group were found in Danvers over the last week — the same pamphlets that had recently been distributed around other North Shore communities.
The pamphlets came from the Nationalist Social Club, and referred to the group as a “pro-white, street-oriented fraternity,” according to a post on the Danvers Police Department’s Facebook page.
The Anti-Defamation League classifies the Nationalist Social Club as a neo-Nazi group that espouses racist and antisemitic beliefs. The group has small regional chapters around the country and abroad.
“We want to make people aware that (these pamphlets) are around,” Danvers police Chief James Lovell said. “One of our core values is to be an inclusive community, and we want to make sure that that message is out there as well.”
A resident in the area of Summer Street found the pamphlet on their property on July 7, a day after the Hamilton Police Department posted about similar incidents in Hamilton and Ipswich, Lovell said.
Another resident in the area of Otis and Pickering streets found the same pamphlet on their property Wednesday, he said.
Six more pamphlets have been discovered by Danvers police since the first pamphlet was reported in town.
“It appears to be the same pamphlets that were found in Hamilton and Ipswich,” Lovell said. “Based on the time frame, it might have been around the same time as those and they flew around and people are just finding them now.”
The group has not been connected to any other incidents in town, said Lovell.
The incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with information about the origin of these pamphlets is asked to call Danvers police at 978-774-1212.
For those seeking support in light of these incidents, call the town’s director of equity and inclusion, Jasmine Ramón, at 978-774-0001 ext. 3036.
