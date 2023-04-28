BEVERLY — The North Shore just got quite a bit greener.
Panacea Wellness, an adult-use recreational marijuana dispensary at 13 Enon St., opened its doors to first sales at 10 a.m. Thursday.
With three pot retailers operating in Salem, a handful further down the line in Lynn, and retail dispensaries to the north in Gloucester, Georgetown and Rowley, Panacea Wellness is primed to carve out it’s own corner of the adult retail market on the North Shore. The spot sits along Route 1A, just south of Beverly’s border with Wenham and sharing property lines with an MBTA Commuter Rail stop on the Boston-Newburyport line.
“It’s a huge market, because the closest is Salem, and we all know how long it takes to get to Salem,” said Jon Levine, CEO of Panacea parent company MariMed. “We’re here to service the community with good hours; we have online ordering, and we can actually offer delivery.”
Panacea is the first of three shops forecast to open in Beverly, with other locations targeting 350 Rantoul St. and 73 Cabot St. The business also already runs locations in Quincy and Middleborough, according to Levine. The Enon Street storefront is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. the rest of the week.
The opening also comes as Panacea continues work on a medical retail license at the Beverly location, which would serve those with medical marijuana cards to avoid sales tax and other factors that make access to medicine easier for those in need.
“The mayor’s office has been very supportive. He’ll work with us to get the host community agreement that’s necessary to get the medical,” Levine said, referencing Beverly Mayor Mike Cahill. “There’s a lot of patients here in the Beverly area that are driving to other (medical dispensary) locations in Danvers, other local communities where they can get their medicine without having to pay the high taxes.”
The business stocks product from several popular manufacturers around Massachusetts, as well as in-house brands of edibles, flower, tinctures and more.
Of course, it wouldn’t be a North Shore dispensary if salt-water taffy wasn’t on the menu, according to Levine.
“We’re known in New England for our salt-water taffy,” Levine said. “I look at it as a local flair.”
Talks are still under way for the agreement that will allow for the business’ medical license, according to Darlene Wynne, Beverly’s director of planning and development.
“From our perspective, it’s really an add-on, not detrimental to the city,” Wynne said of the medical component.
But even then, medical or recreational, Panacea is sited in a prime spot to make a splash in the market, according to Wynne.
“It’s a great location for this type of use,” she said, noting the MBTA stop next-door. “There aren’t any in some of the communities in this direction, and with the first one in Beverly, that’ll maybe capture some of the population.”
