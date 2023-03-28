SALEM — It’s Mayor 48 versus Chief of Staff for Mayor 50.
Tuesday’s Preliminary Special Election may have attracted just over 20% of the city’s registered voters, but the choices were clear.
Dominick Pangallo, chief of staff for former Mayor Kim Driscoll, topped the field with 3,078 votes or 42.7%, followed by Neil Harrington, a former mayor, with 2,307 votes or 31.9%, to advance to the Special Mayoral Election on May 16.
Former Councilor Steve Dibble ended up in third place with 1,035 or 14.4% of the vote, Acting Mayor Bob McCarthy finished fourth with 605 or 8.4%, and Stacia Kraft rounded out the race with 190 or 2.6%. In all, just 22%, or 7,211, of the city’s 32,998 registered voters took part in the preliminary round that set the stage for a Pangallo-Harrington race in May.
The May special election comes with Salem at a crossroads, with the city’s first guaranteed change at mayor in nearly two decades after the departure of then-Mayor, now Lieutenant Gov. Driscoll in January.
McCarthy, for his part, has served as acting mayor since being appointed by the City Council at its reorganizational meeting to begin the year. He fell far behind in polling, and ended with a fourth-place finish.
There were slight access challenges at Salem High School, the voting location for Ward 3, when the main entrance to the school became locked from the inside at about 3:30 p.m., a common measure to ensure student safety. The situation was quickly rectified by city and school staff.
With competing interests drawing ever-increasing crowds each tourism season, Salem is also just a few years out from its 400th anniversary — a celebration to be overseen by whoever wins May 16, as their term will end Monday, Jan. 5, 2026.
Voters speaking as they left the polls Tuesday expressed a variety of concerns that guided their votes. Traffic issues and traffic-calming measures carried equal weight, pitting a problem against its proposed solution as one example.
One resident leaving Saltonstall School sighed as they exited, saying “there were too many names.” Another said they didn’t know “whether to follow the prior administration or to go with someone that I’m told is easier to work with.”
Ben Anderson, a prior Salem board member, supported Pangallo because “he impressed me the most in the debate. I think he’s got a clear vision.”
Chrystina Dougan, voting at the Community Life Center, said she supported Dibble for the same reason. “He gave the most on how he’s going to do things, the most clarity on what he’s really focusing on. There’s a lot up in the air, and he’s the only one I heard give solid plans.”
Jeffrey Bachmann said he voted for Dibble because “he’s no Harrington, and McCarthy is kind of like Driscoll. Instead of the status quo, I’m trying something new.”
Adelaide Majeski, meanwhile, said she went with Harrington from her past experience with him — specifically his earlier time as mayor and even as a resident since taking over the reins in Salisbury. “I grew up with him in my neighborhood. and he’s been mayor before.”
