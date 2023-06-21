SALEM — When Dominick Pangallo imagined a future in government, he always saw himself at the federal level.
John Keenan, however, helped redirect him on a path that ultimately led Pangallo to become the top vote-getter in Salem’s mayoral special election last month.
Pangallo was sworn into office Saturday, May 27, in a packed Bentley Academy Innovation School gymnasium. His first day on the job was Tuesday, May 30. He wrapped it up that night, observing the painting of the trans pride crosswalk by City Hall.
At 42, Pangallo now leads a city of eight square miles and 45,000 people that he’s spent nearly his entire life in. But it isn’t where he imagined he would have ended up when he was younger.
“Not in the slightest,” he said. “I’ve always been interested in government and politics, and things of that nature. and as I got older, I did Model United Nations at school and congressional internships, so I always imagined I’d be doing something at the federal level.”
Pangallo, while in college, even worked on U.S. Sen. John McCain’s presidential campaign in 2000. He said he supported some of McCain’s initiatives on campaign finance, but by the end of that campaign, decided he would never work for a Republican again.
“Local government wasn’t on my radar until I had the opportunity to work for John Keenan,” Pangallo continued, referring to the president of Salem State University and former state representative. “I ran his campaign, worked for him in the Legislature, and gained a deeper appreciation for state and local government. I really decided that’s where it’s at, and got a new appreciation for the ability for local government to make a positive difference in the lives of local people.”
An early love of civic engagement
Pangallo was also inspired at home, with a teacher for a father and librarian for a mother. Though he grew up in Salem, Pangallo was a Marblehead Public Schools student since his father worked in that district.
“When I was in Marblehead, a friend of my mother’s ran for School Committee, and a couple years later, they had a Proposition 2½ override to build a new high school,” Pangallo said. “I got roped into helping out with those things — delivering leaflets... and I enjoyed it.”
In fact, those efforts lobbying for a new school were the first thing Keenan mentioned about Pangallo in an interview for this story.
“Throughout his high school career, I didn’t meet with him often or get to know him. But I read him and his brother’s letters to the editor in the paper,” Keenan said. “...I could see, even as a high school student, that he was passionate about politics.
“As I was thinking about running for office, I wanted someone who was interested and had a lot of promise,” Keenan said. “I met him for coffee and was so excited to see how energized he was about running a campaign, the ideas he had. I left my job at the time as city solicitor and made it (the campaign for state rep) full-time as well. We made a commitment to it, and we became great friends from that point on.”
Pangallo did leave Salem briefly during his college years, but he returned in 2013 to work for Kim Driscoll as her chief of staff while his wife, Kristin Pangallo, pursued an opportunity at Salem’s hometown university.
“He was interested in coming back here with his wife... who was also coming to teach at Salem State. I certainly encouraged him to take the role,” Keenan said. “Not surprisingly, he became one of (Driscoll’s) top resources in confidence, in terms of them being able to achieve so much over the last 10 years of her 17-year tenure as mayor of the city of Salem.”
Settling into the corner office
After a couple of weeks in the corner office, Pangallo has started thinking about moves. That includes moving the mayor’s office — one of the largest rooms in City Hall — to its smaller side office so the full mayor’s staff can be shifted from their different locations and all work in the same space.
“Whenever I needed to have meetings with people, it was always ‘wait until Kim is out of the office,’” Pangallo said, laughing while sitting at the conference table for such meetings. “Some of it is wanting to make it my own. But...I like having the ability to have a ‘strong team’ approach, making sure everyone is on the same page, that we all know what we’re doing and supporting each other.”
Coming into office, Pangallo, who has two daughters enrolled in the city’s schools, is putting a greater focus on the strength of the school system. That’s part of why he had his inauguration at Bentley Academy.
“I said this during the campaign, that I’m an optimist about our schools,” Pangallo said. “The work going on at Collins Middle School, the innovation pilot and activities taking place there, the specialists... the work going on there is phenomenal. There’s really innovative stuff taking place, all the way back to our public pre-K, programs we developed during COVID out of necessity, now as a model.”
The attention now shifts more to Salem High School — a campus targeted for replacement in the coming years.
“You ensure a bright future by laying a foundation today,” Pangallo said. “It’s going to start paying dividends years down the road. If you don’t start now, you won’t see the positive outcomes in the future.”
But the schools are only one part of the story to come.
“In the 2026, 2027 timeframe, even setting aside what we want to do with the signature parks, there’s the high school project, South Campus (a target for re-development), what we want to do with the courts on Federal Street, and the off-shore wind terminal. It’s a once-in-a-generational opportunity with these transformative projects,” Pangallo said. “They aren’t going to be without impacts, but I hope people will see that in the long term, the benefits they’ll bring to us... whether it’s an educational perspective or a workforce development opportunity in our economy, efforts in the climate crisis, our work to right-size the housing supply... it’s all worth it.”
