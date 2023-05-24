SALEM — The reins of power will change hands from Mayor Bob to Mayor Dominick this Saturday afternoon.
Dominick Pangallo, after taking 52% of the vote in the May 16 special mayoral election, will be sworn in as mayor at Bentley Academy Innovation School, 25 Memorial Drive, on May 27 at 2 p.m. The event is open to the public.
It’s the first time in generations that the city has held an off-cycle swearing-in ceremony for a permanent mayor, as well as a rare example of a swearing-in ceremony held outside of City Hall.
Mayors and other positioned elected in the prior year are traditionally sworn in on the first Monday of a new year in Council Chambers, and the only one held outside City Hall in recent years was Jan. 1, 2018 — when New Year’s Day saw the event move to better billing in Peabody Essex Museum’s atrium.
Pangallo said his selection of Bentley Academy was intentional, partly motivated by the work going on within Salem Public Schools.
“There’s a lot of critical work that’s going to be taking place in our schools in general across the district in the next couple years,” Pangallo said. “I wanted to make sure that was highlighted front and center.”
The last time a mayor in Salem resigned before the end of their term was 1973, when then-mayor Samuel Zoll resigned to take a court appointment. Jean Levesque, then City Council president, was voted interim mayor for eight months — all that remained of Zoll’s final term.
Because Driscoll had more than a year left in her fifth term, a special election was required to select someone who would complete the term. Ward 1 City Councilor Robert “Bob” McCarthy was appointed by the City Council to serve as acting mayor until a replacement could be elected sworn in.
With Pangallo’s swearing in Saturday, McCarthy will return to his City Council seat, which has remained vacant at meetings of the body since he was sworn in as acting mayor.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.