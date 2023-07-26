DANVERS — Things look smooth for a new development proposed for the dilapidated former Denny’s site on Endicott Street — mostly.
While the town’s Planning Board didn’t share any major concerns about a plan to build retail and hotel spaces at 152 Endicott St. during a meeting Tuesday night, several abutters worry that the reliance on a paper road to create access to the site could hinder their businesses.
The plan from developers JBM Danvers LLC and Allen & Major Associates Inc. includes a single-story 10,900-square-foot retail building that would operate as a Fidelity Bank branch and a four-story 15,250-square-foot hotel building.
The project would cost about $25 million. If approved, it would revitalize a site known for derelict, abandoned buildings that were once a Denny’s restaurant and an Econo Lodge Motel.
Developers have yet to find a tenant for the hotel space but aim for it to be operated by a known hotel brand, according to updated plans presented Tuesday. The building would have 95 rooms and about six employees on duty per shift.
Between the hotel and the Fidelity branch, which would have about 35 employees, the property would host 180 parking spaces, according to the plans.
Developers are proposing to build Chalet Court as part of the project. This roadway in front of 160 Endicott St. was approved by the town in 1972 but never built, said Frank Marinelli, a lawyer representing the developers.
The road is under the control of the town but would be constructed at the cost of developers, Marinelli said.
“We would do that to comply with town standards so that at some point in the future, it would hopefully be accepted as a public way in the town,” he said Tuesday.
Attorney Nancy McCann represents abutting businesses including the McDonald’s, Salem Five Bank and the Bed, Bath & Beyond plaza behind it. Her clients aren’t against the proposed development, just the use of Chalet Court, she said in a letter submitted to the board.
She said the road does not line up properly with the existing signalized intersection on Endicott Street, and called the proposal an “inferior plan” as a result.
“The submitted plan attempts to contrive an old layout to fit its needs, resulting in potential negative impacts on the existing long-standing commercial uses,” McCann wrote.
“We attempted to work with the applicant, even providing a concept plan developed in cooperation with a prior developer of 152 Endicott which would have provided easements on my clients’ property so that the access could be properly configured,” she continued. “Unfortunately, the applicant chose to proceed with the plan as submitted without even the courtesy of letting us know the filing had been made.”
Developers said they are relying on Chalet Court because the current driveway that was used to give Denny’s and Econo Lodge customers access from Endicott Street is in violation of the state’s no access lines — which keep right-of-way connections from interfering with state highways and their access ramps.
Despite the violation, the state never enforced this no access line when the Denny’s and motel were open, Marinelli said.
In speaking with MassDOT officials, developers determined that they could only have access to the current driveway if it includes straight through-access into the property and a left turn lane, Marinelli said. However, an analysis showed that there wouldn’t be enough distance between Endicott Street and where it leads onto Route 128 to store vehicles coming off the highway, he added.
McCann called for a third-party peer review of the site’s traffic report and that the matter be continued to September, giving her clients enough time to review this report.
The board voted in favor of these requests, and will discuss the project again at its Sept. 12 meeting.
“We’re ready, willing and able to work in a reasonable manner,” Marinelli said in support of the motions. “When you get down to the details of what you can do, every single thing, we would just try to come up with a reasonable consensus.”
