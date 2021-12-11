DANVERS — The glow of Christmas visited Tapley Memorial Hall in Danvers Square on Dec. 5 with 46 lucky winners drawn in the raffle for the 13th Annual Parade of Trees.
Each of the winners takes home a creatively decorated tree or wreath donated to the Danvers Historical Society fundraiser by local businesses, families, clubs and organizations. The full list of winners can be found at www.danvershistory.org/13th-annual-parade-of-trees/.
This year's Parade of Trees offered six days of online viewing as well as in person viewing. Each day had special events including a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus, ice cream from The Cotton Mill Cafe of Beverly, and numerous musicians.
The Historical Society noted that this year's sponsors included NorthEast Community Bank, John M. Ross & Sons, Chubb Insurance, Salem Five Cents Savings Bank, A.L. Prime Energy, Gienapp Design, Mountain One Bank, Seaboard Products, IRA Toyota, Jaguar Graphics, Hancock Associates, Grandmaison & Tripoli, People’s United Bank, and Coffee Time Bake Shop.