Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.