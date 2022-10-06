SALEM — Some honored leaders in social justice as heroes, others their customers. But don’t dare say anyone was more worthy of a nod than Mrs. I.
“She’s our front-office hero,” boasted Mary Tuttle, an art teacher at Saltonstall School. Standing in front of the school’s float in Thursday’s Haunted Happenings Grand Parade, she pointed to Joan Iannaccone, “our longtime secretary.”
“She does everything,” Tuttle exclaimed. “She’s the first thing people see in the morning, the last one they hear at the end of the day. They bring in instruments, she signs everyone in. Everyone knows Mrs. I.”
Ask Mrs. I for her take, and she’d disagree.
“I think it’s great, all the people and everything back again as groups,” Iannaccone said, referencing the parade. “The teachers are all heroes to me, and the paraprofessionals who works at or in the school. They’re the real heroes.”
Dozens of floats rolled Thursday night in this year’s Haunted Happenings parade, which serves as the official beginning of the Halloween season and one of the perhaps final opportunities for residents to get in on the Witch City fun before the first October weekend arrives.
“The theme this year is ‘Who’s Your Hero?’ and we’re very excited, because it’s a very open-ended theme,” said Jeff Swartz, assistant director of the Salem Chamber of Commerce, the event’s organizer. “We’re excited to see if it’s parents, first responders, teachers, police, firemen, nurses. We’re excited to see all the answers.”
Social justice warriors were represented well throughout the parade, most notably by Bates Elementary School. In a massing of students, teachers and parents, a crowd carried depictions of Susan B. Anthony, Cesar Chavez, Martin Luther King Jr., and Hin-mah-too-yah-lat-kekt, an Indigenous leader more popularly known as Chief Joseph.
Along with the social justice legends, words like peace, dignity, freedom and unity bobbed close behind.
“We tied in the parade of ‘my hero’ with a school-wide theme we’ve had of social justice, anti-racism and equality,” said art teacher Todd Beckley.
“There’s an infinite number of people, and it’s hard to whittle down, but we chose four that we thought cast a broad shadow throughout history.”
Then, there were some that had fun with the parade. That included the City Council contingent, which traditionally marches in professional attire and doesn’t stick with the theme.
This time around, they also all wore sashes bearing the word “MAYOR” with question marks, alongside Mayor Kim Driscoll, a candidate for {span}Lieutenant Governor{/span} in next month’s state-wide election. With a potential Driscoll victory upending the mayor’s seat and triggering city-wide conversations on who will run if Driscoll must leave, it seemed unclear what to make of the statement.
“Everybody’s talking about it,” said Ward 6 City Councilor Megan Riccardi, “so why not continue ‘the conversation,’ quote-unquote.”
