BEVERLY — More than four years after discovering that a pharmacy tech had stolen nearly 18,000 pills and vials of medication from dispensing cabinets, Northeast Hospital Corporation has agreed to pay a $1.9 million civil penalty and enter into a corrective action plan.
The settlement was announced late Monday by the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Northeast Hospital Corporation, part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, was alleged to have violated the federal Controlled Substance Act by failing to keep accurate records of medications, including opioids — a situation discovered in 2018 as the hospital was switching systems. It was also found to have been improperly distributing medications among its various affiliated medical facilities.
The Salem News first reported in 2018 that Lisa Tillman, a pharmacy tech from Peabody, had been charged with stealing nearly 18,000 doses of Percocet, oxycodone, MS Contin, fentanyl, dextroamphetamine and other substances from automated dispensing machines at several locations within the Northeast Hospital group.
Tillman, whose job involved delivering medications from Beverly Hospital’s main campus to other facilities, including an outpatient center in Danvers, would enter the machines and then mark certain quantities of medication as “expired,” then remove them and bring them back to the hospital’s main pharmacy for disposal, but instead kept the pills and vials.
Tillman claimed in her criminal case that she used some of the medications herself and flushed the rest. Federal law requires accurate inventory and tracking of controlled substances from the manufacturer to the end user — the patients.
The Drug Enforcement Administration’s investigation also found that what the hospital was doing — transferring medications from the main hospital campus to other locations — was improper because each of those other locations, including Lahey Outpatient Center in Danvers, BayRidge Hospital in Lynn, and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, had its own registration with the DEA to handle controlled substances.
“According to the admissions in the settlement, Northeast ordered controlled substances under Beverly Hospital’s DEA registration but subsequently transferred the location of those drugs to other Northeast locations, without notifying the DEA of such inter-registrant transfers,” the U.S. Attorney’s office explained. The DEA requires that transfers are supposed to be reported to them even when they occur among affiliated hospitals.
In a statement, a spokeswoman for Northeast Hospital Corporation said, "We are committed to ensuring the strongest possible safeguards for the handling of controlled substances and have robust policies and procedures in place, including anti-diversion software and strong audit and monitoring practices."
The statement went on to note that "After identifying concerning signs that pointed to drug diversion by an employee in 2018, we immediately notified the appropriate authorities and terminated the employee. We are grateful for the diligence and professionalism of federal law enforcement in this case."
