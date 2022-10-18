SALEM — Paul Plecinoga stood at the entrance of a small parking lot along St. Peter Street Saturday morning, having just collected $80 from motorists in cars with license plates from Connecticut and New York.
Three more cars lined up along St. Peter Street as he froze and pointed to the first one, yelling, “We’re full. Sorry!” The driver rolled his eyes and shook his head as he, and the two cars behind him, then headed toward Bridge Street.
After taking the $80, Plecinoga rushed to a sign board explaining that the $40 donation to park at the St. John Paul II Shrine of Divine Mercy benefits the institution’s fuel fund. He pulled the sign apart, flipping the $40 announcement panel to a sign that simply said “FULL.”
“One time I saw a Hawaii car,” he recalled, smiling as he walked back. “I don’t know how that happened.”
Welcome to Salem in October at... 9:45 in the morning on a Saturday. And Halloween is still two weeks away.
With Haunted Happenings in full swing, private property owners around downtown are again offering their property as pop-up parking lots. But this year, it’s different — the process is legal, via a permit obtained at City Hall, and it has the attention of the whole city after debate burned through City Hall this past summer.
For 2022, city officials pitched creating a legal process to help combat specific properties that trigger complaints with the activity each year. That came as many offered parking spaces for rates that competed with city parking fines, at a time when officials were also discouraging visitors from driving to the city with options like public transit available. Officials at that point had two options: Address the problem properties by not letting anyone do it, or create a legal process so good actors can play and get paid while problems are enforced.
Speaking earlier this week, city traffic and parking planner Dave Kucharsky explained that 18 businesses and property owners applied for permits to open the month. Fifteen were approved at the time, while one more was waiting for more information to complete the application, and two had been rejected for being outside of the designated area for the program (applicants must be within a half-mile of downtown).
After the first two weekends, “locations and businesses have complied to my knowledge,” Kurcharsky said. “I haven’t gotten any further complaints or issues.”
Speaking Saturday, those providing parking were happy for the opportunity.
“We’ve done this for a long time, probably like two decades,” Plecinoga said. “It started with a specific cause — a group going to Italy — but then they switched it over to just general funds.”
Many organizations rely on providing paid parking each fall, including many youth sports groups. That included the Salem High School boys soccer program, which ran a lot for John Walsh Insurance on Margin Street. Similarly, center back Elias Ferreira said, the girls team were running parking on the larger Universal Steel lot on Bridge Street.
“We’re raising money for the Salem High School soccer teams, to fundraise for our banquet and anything else we need — uniforms, equipment, soccer balls,” the 17-year-old Ferreira said. “The parking lots in Salem, in October, are our main money source. Without them, we wouldn’t get new uniforms, our banquet. It’s essential.”
Speaking just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Ferreira said they had already drawn in $850 so far. The girls were expected to be doing better, however, as a single day on Bridge Street can net sports teams $7,000 by sunset.
Salem isn’t the only community getting in on it either. Ask those who provided parking at Sherf & Associates on Brown Street this past weekend.
“This is a fundraiser for Friends of Marblehead Basketball, the boys and girls high school programs,” said David Sherf, one of the owners of 14 Brown St. “They were looking to raise funds for scholarships, equipment that isn’t covered by the school, a trip to Florida, summer and fall leagues.”
Like many lots across the city, they were filled quickly. Sherf discussed his part of the process as members of the team and volunteers running the lot stayed behind at a table that was barely visible from a main road and passing cars. As of 10:25 a.m., the sign board hadn’t been out for some time. If a car left any of the 20 or so spaces, one of the players simply walked out to the street with a paper sign, caught eyes with a passing parker, and walked back having sold the space instantly.
“We start at 9 a.m., and we’re full in less than an hour,” Sherf said. “It would fill quicker, but we actually have to process the cars.”
