SALEM — The city has made fewer changes than normal to its traffic and parking systems ahead of the current tourism season, but it’s watching carefully to inform other changes being considered for future years.
The City Council has taken several votes since the end of last October’s Haunted Happenings season to make changes to the city’s fall-timed traffic and parking plans.
That most notably includes:
- Free parking in city-owned kiosk lots for residents on Saturdays and Sundays in October
- an increase in rates for Riley Plaza parking passes, with a change removing the 11 metered parking spaces being considered for the future
- increases for weekend rates in October in the downtown’s two city-owned parking garages
- a prior $20 rate on the Universal Steel lot along Bridge Street was removed, allowing school groups who use the lot for fundraising to set their own rates
First on the list, Salem residents will be able to park free in some city parking lots on October weekends.
“The mayor’s office asked us to look at creating some higher rates for parking on weekends in October, but also opportunities for free parking for residents,” said Dave Kucharsky, Salem’s traffic and parking planner. “At all the lots that have kiosks, on weekends only in October, it’s $40 per stay per visitor, and free for a resident.”
But residents have some work to do ahead of time, according to Kucharsky.
“They need to register,” he said, “either at the kiosk or on the Passport app (used by the city to pay for parking via smartphone).”
In the case of the parking garages, prior rates of $10 for two hours and $20 for anything beyond that have been increased to $20 and $50, respectively, according to Kucharsky.
The council also eliminated the established weekend rate of $20 to park in the Universal Steel lot, Kucharsky explained.
The move came after groups who use the parking lot as a fundraiser each fall — predominantly Salem school and youth-related organizations — asked for the $20 rate to be abolished. That request came as the market rate for a parking spot, thresholds pushed by private property owners near downtown and the cost of a parking ticket, have climbed past $50 in recent years.
“It’s still being used as it has been in the past,” Kucharsky said. “We receive the requests and set up a schedule.”
The City Council was asked to remove the 11 metered parking spaces at Riley Plaza as businesses and residential properties nearby asked for an increase in the number of passes. The move was put on hold as some councilors spoke to the demand for the spaces from other businesses that appreciate access to parking spaces that turn over more frequently.
“The City Council voted to maintain the 11 metered spaces, and asked us to monitor it,” Kucharsky said. “But they did agree to raise the fee (for a parking pass), which we recommended from $35 to $50. We’re working now on just putting up better signage in the lot, working with DPS to maintain that. We’ll keep monitoring it to see if there’s flexibility to sell more (passes).”
In terms of changes to residential parking restrictions on streets around downtown, there are few to note. A portion of Lynch Street was tweaked due to an oversight, and signage for a portion of Essex Street will be changed to make restrictions clearer.
The department also considered extending the restrictions into September and November, another decision that is on hold for the time being as the coming season brings a fresh round of data.
“Right now, it’s Oct. 1 to Nov. 1,” Kucharsky said. “We took a look at some activity data based on the garages and other things. In mid-September, we found that while activity is higher, it isn’t to the level of October.”
