NEWBURYPORT — The finest in Americana, rhythm & roots music will be center stage Saturday, July 2, as the Newburyport Parks Conservancy and Parks Department host Parksfest at Waterfront Park from noon to 6 p.m.
The Independence Day-weekend musical celebration and free concert features national headliners and local favorites.
Grammy nominated Amythyst Kiah, whose standout “Black Myself” earned a nod for the Best American Roots Song and won Song of the Year at the Folk Alliance International Awards, will headline the concert.
“Amythyst brings inventive sound in an unforgettable and passionate performance you don’t want to miss,” Parks Director Lisë Reid said. “We are thrilled to bring the community together for quality music on the waterfront while supporting the care and improvement of our parks.”
Now in its fifth year, the festival — formerly called the Americana Rhythm and Roots Festival — this year also features acclaimed artists Ward Hayden and the Outliers, Rosie Flores and the Talismen, and Darin and Brooke Aldridge.
Byfield native Quentin Callewaert — now wowing ‘em down in Nashville — will open the festival solo with his guitar and haunting bluegrass voice.
Newburyport’s annual music celebration of America’s roots includes food trucks, vendors and beer garden.
New this year, the public is invited to “PreFest.” There will be brunch, music, and shopping starting at 10 a.m. at participating retailers.
While the concert is free, a limited number of VIP tickets are available for a donation for preferred seating. Listen from the Firehouse deck and VIP tent with complimentary beverages and food.
IF YOU GO
Parksfest
Waterfront Park, Newburyport
Saturday, July 2
Noon to 6 p.m., Free