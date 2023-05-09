PEABODY — Starting Thursday, a portion of Endicott Street in Peabody will be closed to traffic while the city replaces the Endicott Street bridge.
The street will be closed from its intersection with Lowell Street to its intersection with Warren Street, the city said in a statement.
The bridge replacement project is expected to last throughout the summer and wrap up in early fall, but the Warren Street Extension will remain accessible while work is underway, the city said.
The project will cost $1.2 million and is being paid for in part with a $600,000 state grant the city received last year, Mayor Ted Bettencourt told the Salem News this winter.
“We certainly regret the inconvenience this road closure will cause,” Bettencourt said in the city’s statement. “Once complete however, the new Endicott Street Bridge will allow for safe and efficient travel for thousands of vehicles each day.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.