Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 78F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.