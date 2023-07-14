The 19th annual Reid’s Ride, a fundraising event for the Reid R. Sacco Adolescent & Young Adult (AYA) Cancer Program, will be held this year as a “Flex-Event”. This means that participants can choose their own healthful activity, whether it’s walking, swimming, rollerblading, dancing, or anything in between, in order to raise money to fight cancer.
Now, in addition to the traditional 28-mile bike ride from Lynnfield to Gloucester this Sunday, participants are coming up with creative events throughout the week.
Participants like Meridith Nash, who has been involved in the event since its inception nearly 20 years ago, are organizing events like a bounce-a-thon, including a “bouncy castle” followed by a half-mile run. By extending the time frame for events and including more family-centered events that younger children can be involved in, the organizers are hoping to reach far more people.
We have a lot of little events happening everywhere,” said Lorraine Sacco, founder of the AYA cancer alliance and mother of Reid Sacco, who lost his battle to cancer in 2005 at the age of 20.
“We worked with the advisory board for over a year, saying- how can we improve Reid’s Ride and think outside of the box? That’s why we’re saying that this year, Reid’s Ride rides with you. The third Sunday in July, [when the ride usually takes place] is like the biggest vacation week of the summer, and people still came every year and even put their vacations on hold. But this year we’re coming to you, so you can go on vacation and still fight cancer.”
Weston Sacco, Reid’s younger brother, is taking that “thinking outside the box” to new heights with the help of his newborn daughter, Amelia Reid Sacco. This Sunday Amelia will compete in a “baby triathlon”, with the three events being the bottle chug, the stroller ride, and finally the power nap
“Now that we’ve been doing it for almost 20 years, the younger generation is having kids, and even they’re getting involved. So, I’m hoping [now that we’re] three generations down- even though we have a long way to go, we’ll see a day that we’re free of cancer,” said Lorraine Sacco.
The AYA cancer alliance has made significant strides in raising awareness, improving cancer care, and funding research. One direct outcome of their continued efforts was the creation of the Global Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Congress, an annual conference for medical professionals and patient advocates to share research and care practices, develop programs, and network with clinical, allied health, and social care professionals.{
To donate or register for an event visit reidsride.org and join an event, create an event, or continue as an individual.
“I really respect and admire those that do take charge because you have to give up that fantasy world where everything is beautiful and perfect all the time,” said Lorraine Sacco. “But this is a beautiful world- I’m in a world of people fighting cancer.”{