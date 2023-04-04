SALEM — A new pathway to critical family support systems has opened in the Witch City.
Pathways for Children, a Gloucester-based organization specializing in Head Start-related programming in Gloucester, Beverly and Salem, opened the new Pathways Family Resource Center this week at Shetland Park, 27 Congress St., Suite 1211.
Pathways for Children launched in 1967 with the founding of Head Start preschool programs on Cape Ann. Today, the organization offers early Head Start and school-aged care programs in Gloucester.
The Family Resource Center in Salem, meanwhile, will “offer everything from playgrounds and workshops to connecting families with resources and opportunities,” said Hailey MacDonald, the director of the center. “No person is refused, and all offerings are free. Our goal is to emotionally support families, strengthen their bonds, and help them engage with the community.”
The center will provide trained facilitators for support and curriculum groups, family support workers to connect families with community resources, and more.
“The Pathways Family Resource Center is a great example of how our organization collaborates with community partners to provide a support network for families,” said Eric Mitchell, president and CEO of Pathways for Children. “We’re excited to make Salem the epicenter of these services.”
More information is available by contacting Tanya Cornetta at 978-296-8080 or FRC@pw4c.org, or visiting www.frcsalem.org.
