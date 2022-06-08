BEVERLY — The City Council is considering whether to approve raises for mayor, City Council and School Committee.
Under the proposal, the mayor’s salary would increase from $120,000 to $145,000; City Council members’ from $11,733 to $14,000; and School Committee members’ from $5,867 to $8,000.
Also, the City Council president’s pay would go from $12,333 to $15,000, and the School Committee president’s would increase from $6,167 to $9,000. The proposal was made by Ward 1 Councilor Todd Rotondo. In a letter to the council, Rotondo said city councilors have not received a raise in 27 years, the School Committee has not had an increase in several years, and the mayor’s salary is “outdated.”
“It is my belief that this request is warranted and long overdue,” Rotondo wrote.
The City Council has the authority to grant raises for elected officials, including for the council. But any raises wouldn’t go into effect until Jan. 2, 2024, after all of the incumbents’ current two-year terms end. Two years ago, a salary review committee recommended raises for elected officials, but the City Council did not take action, citing the financial uncertainty caused by the pandemic. Rotondo said the city is now in better shape financially.
Some councilors expressed support for the raises during a public hearing on Monday night at City Hall. But Ward 6 Councilor Matt St. Hilaire said he felt that elected officials in Beverly are already paid “fair and appropriately.” He said the current pay is in line with other communities, noting that selectmen in some towns don’t get paid at all.
“The last time I looked, median household income in Beverly was $80,000,” St. Hilaire said. “So a $120,000 mayor’s job? That’s a good job for a lot of people.”
“We all have budget priorities,” St. Hilaire added. “This is a statement of our values.”
Gerry Perry, the City Council’s budget analyst, said the raises would amount to only $70,000 a year out of a city budget of $170 million. But Middlebury Lane resident Lorinda Visnick, who is also on the School Committee, said that while $70,000 might be a “quote unquote drop in the hat,” it could be used for many other purposes.
“It’s a teacher,” she said. “It’s a counselor for a warming center that we don’t have for our homeless. It’s a ton of meals for those who can’t afford to eat right now.”
“I don’t believe any of the elected officials serve to make money,” Visnick said.
Sonning Road resident Rich Tabbut, who ran for councilor-at-large last year, said there should be “no question whatsoever” that councilors deserve a raise.
“We have a wonderful City Council,” he told councilors. “Beverly is very lucky to have you.”
Councilor-at-large Hannah Bowen said she supports raises in order to encourage more people to run for office.
“Though none of us serve for the money, there are people not serving because of the money, who can’t afford child care to be here, who can’t afford to not have a second job to be here,” she said. “And we want those people to be able to run for office as well.”
Councilors Scott Houseman and Estelle Rand said pay should be more equal for the City Council and School Committee. Under current city ordinance, School Committee members are paid half of what city councilors are paid.
“I’m not as interested in raising either the mayor or council salary,” Rand said.
Houseman also said the mayor’s salary should be higher than proposed, closer to $160,000.
Ward 5 Councilor Kathleen Feldman said that while it would be “uncomfortable” to vote for a raise, she said it is needed to attract good candidates.
“Twenty-seven years is just too long to not look at an adjustment for the work that is done,” she said.
Councilor-at-large Brendan Sweeney said the mayor’s salary is the “most crucial to get right.” He noted that the city is also considering changing to a four-year mayoral term.
“We haven’t had as much competition in mayoral races in recent years,” he said. “And this could potentially be a way to ensure that in a city of 45,000 people that the best candidates step forward.”
The City Council referred the matter to its legal affairs committee and will vote at a later date.
