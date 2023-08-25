PEABODY — The Central Street corridor will be entirely rebuilt over the next few years to improve driving conditions that are an “absolute nightmare,” Mayor Ted Bettencourt announced Wednesday.
This includes adding a new road surface, sidewalks, crosswalks, traffic signals, and modern landscape and design amenities to improve traffic flow, safety and accessibility for drivers and pedestrians alike, Bettencourt said.
“Each day I receive calls about the poor quality of Central Street and how driving on the road is an absolute nightmare,” Bettencourt said in a post on the city’s official Facebook page Wednesday. “I couldn’t agree more, it’s awful. Central Street is easily among the worst roads in the city.”
Peabody will use nearly $20 million in state and federal funds to conduct the work, which starts at the intersection of Walnut Street and will continue through Wilson Square and out to Route 114, Bettencourt said.
He told The Salem News on Thursday that the city has to pay about $750,000 for some legal services and design work related to the project, and will pay about $3 million out of its own pocket to replace the water main line that runs down Central Street.
“The current water main is well over 100 years old and is in need of replacement,” he said Thursday. “All other costs will be paid through the state and federal funding under the MassDOT TIP program.”
Construction will begin this fall, but most of the work will be done between spring 2024 and through all of 2025.
“A project this big is bound to cause some headaches so my office will provide construction updates and traffic information throughout the duration of the project,” Bettencourt said in Wednesday’s statement.”
Questions about the project can be directed to Bettencourt’s office at 978-538-5700.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.