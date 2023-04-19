PEABODY — Seventh-graders at the Higgins Middle School will take part in social-emotional intelligence trainings next month to help enhance relationships with themselves and others.
The workshops are the latest part of the Peabody Education Foundation Mental Wellness Initiative to roll out in schools. They will take place from May 2 to May 5 and will be hosted by Core Trainings, an organization that promotes personal growth through speaking events and workshops.
“Their programs are designed to enhance one’s relationship with others, their leadership potential, increase self-worth, become socially aware of one’s actions, communication and build intellectually stronger teams through value-based focus,” PEF wrote in a statement.
The trainings have been customized for Peabody students, are interactive and include small and large group discussions as well as hands-on learning to build a more supportive community.
Through these workshops, students will learn what social and emotional intelligence is and why it’s important, how to be an effective classmate who values relationships with others and appreciates all people, and become socially aware of the value of others. They will also take part in activities that “support being mindful of what empathy is and adapting to the needs of others,” the statement said.
The Mental Wellness Initiative aims to help Peabody’s students, families and teachers with mental health issues through motivational speaker visits, reading materials, school events and other resources.
Past programs under the initiative include ice cream socials for teachers, social emotional libraries in elementary schools, interactive performances from theater companies and visits from speed-painter Rob Surrette, motivational speaker Dr. Adolph Brown and more.
To learn more about the Mental Wellness Initiative, visit https://peabodyedfoundation.org/programs/mental-wellness-initiative/.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.