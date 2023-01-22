PEABODY — Two Peabody middle schoolers are representing the city in a statewide youth leadership movement thanks to their values of service, compassion and other qualities of effective leadership.
Eighth graders William Dresser and Victoria Vaz, who attend Higgins Middle School, were recently selected as Peabody’s 2023 Project 351 ambassadors.
This non-profit was founded in 2011 and aims to create change across Massachusetts through the leadership of eighth-grade students from all 351 municipalities in the state.
Dresser and Vaz will serve as Project 351 ambassadors for one year. During this time, they will mobilize communities to support organizations such as Cradles and Crayons, the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund, hometown food pantries and other non-profits of their choice.
“Both Will and Victoria have been leading positive change throughout their time at Higgins,” Principal Todd Bucey said in an email. “Whether as leaders at summer orientation sessions or ambassadors at parent events, they are the epitome of role models.”
The pair just completed a food drive that gathered more than 4,000 items and $800 for Peabody’s Haven From Hunger, Bucey said.
They also took part in Project 351’s 13th annual Launch and Service Day in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King on Jan. 14 in Boston. This event kicked off their 12 months of leadership development, alumni mentorship and service through the project’s Service Leadership Academy, according to a statement from the organization.
Students attended a kick-off program at Faneuil Hall that day before working with 10 non-profit organizations that afternoon to address issues like childhood poverty, mental health and wellness, care for military and veterans, hunger and educational opportunity, according to the statement. The day also included a tribute to “The Embrace,” a new statue honoring the Kings that was unveiled in the Boston Common on Jan. 13.
Carolyn Casey, Project 351’s founder and executive director, called the day “compassion-in-action.”
“We’re honored to welcome our 13th Class of leaders, dreamers and doers,” Casey said in the statement. “We are proud of their commitment to unite as the Class of 2023 to build the knowledge, skills and confidence to lead the change they wish to see in the world.”
Dresser and Vaz will discuss their roles as ambassadors and be recognized at Tuesday’s School Committee meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. inside the Higgins Middle School library.
