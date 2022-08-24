PEABODY — A new program aims to fix up abandoned properties in Peabody.
The Abandoned Housing Initiative, announced by the city solicitor and Mayor Ted Bettencourt’s offices this month, will assign abandoned homes that have fallen into disrepair to court-appointed third-party receivers.
These receivers will assume full responsibility for the property and will have to pay the cost needed to bring it back up to code.
“Abandoned homes are not just unsightly but they pose a real threat to public safety,” Bettencourt said in a statement. “The vast majority of homeowners take good care to maintain their property and should not be penalized or put in danger by those who are either unable or unwilling to do the same.”
Abandoned homes are a concern in communities across the state, Bettencourt’s office said. On top of creating unsightly safety hazards, they result in lost tax revenue for the city and affect the value of neighboring homes.
Usually, these properties are abandoned because the homeowners could not afford to fix damage from fires or other incidents, or could not afford to keep the home up to health and safety codes in general.
That’s been the case for the two properties currently undergoing this receivership process: 16 Warren St. and 12 Samoset Road.
The multifamily home on Warren Street was the catalyst behind this new initiative, said Albert Talarico, the city’s building commissioner. A fire tore through the building in June last year, leaving it unoccupied and in disrepair since then.
Foreclosure proceedings prior to the fire had put the property under bank ownership. While the bank repeatedly promised to fix up the now dangerous property, as Talarico called it, the charred building sat untouched despite numerous fines, petitions, cease and desist orders, and mediation attempts through Peabody’s court, he said.
“The only avenue we had was to turn toward the receivership program, and that’s how we initially started to move to do that and to make sure that the property was taken down,” Talarico said.
Homes enter the receivership process only after the property owner or lender attached to the address have repeatedly ignored notices from the city to repair the building, or said they are unable or unwilling to fix the issues, City Solicitor Donald Conn said.
Typically, the homes go to receivers who are experienced developers of rehab properties.
“We’d rather have the property owner or the lender do this in a timely way, so something would only get to this point if it’s been ongoing for a number of months and there’s nothing being done to remedy the problems,” Conn said.
A receiver was appointed to the Warren Street property about two weeks ago, Talarico said. The receiver has put a fence around the home, boarded up the first story windows and removed abandoned cars from the property.
He will be able to tear down the building once a report determines there are no hazardous materials on site. After that, he will auction off the property to someone who wants to rebuild housing on the site, or use it for another purpose, Talarico said.
The abandoned home on Samoset Road was left vacant after both of its owners died. The city initiated the receivership process for this property several months ago, shortly after it did the same for the Warren Street home.
The city has filed a petition with the court to find a receiver for 12 Samoset Road.
“These are complicated cases, obviously,” Talarico said. “This has to go through attorneys and banks and all of these other issues that are a part of these problem properties that have been on our radar for quite a long time.”
The city worked with the{span} attorney general’s office through its Abandoned Housing Initiative{/span} to address a dozen abandoned homes back in 2013. Since then, the properties have been cleaned up and restored to a usable state, and pushed the city to pursue action on other abandoned properties in following years.
That was back when Talarico was still the building inspector in Revere, which had a similar receivership process as Peabody’s at the time. Only, Revere used outside counsel instead of the AG’s program.
Peabody decided to do the same this time around.
“These two properties just needed action right away,” Talarico said. “I just felt, and the city solicitor felt, that we should hire someone who would make it a priority. I’m not saying that the state wouldn’t, I just feel like the way we ran the program in Revere had a response that was a lot quicker.”
He added that the new initiative was “a good mechanism to have in the toolbox.”
“Some owners don’t have the funds to repair these properties, so it’s a good option to have just to make sure that these properties are safe,” he said.
