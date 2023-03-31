PEABODY — Cameras will don the arms of some school buses in Peabody to capture how many cars pass them while children are getting on board or off.
The School Committee voted unanimously Tuesday night to add these cameras to the outside of six to 10 of the city’s school buses through a free pilot program from BusPatrol, a company that provides technology to school districts to help keep school buses safe.
The data these cameras collect won’t be used to ticket drivers who are caught passing stopped school buses when lights are flashing and stop signs are out — at least not yet.
Instead, the city will use it to show Massachusetts legislators why they must pass laws requiring these cameras on all school buses so that offenders will consistently be penalized, Mayor Ted Bettencourt said.
“This would be a great opportunity for Peabody to step up, help their community recognize some of the danger areas that we have in this city and try to galvanize some momentum to maybe have this pass as a state law so that every city can … make some real change and have some more safety mechanisms put in place,” said Bettencourt, who is also chairman of the School Committee.
More than 17 million vehicles pass school buses while stop arms are out in the United States each year, according to BusPatrol’s website. The company also says a single school bus is victim to multiple of these passings each day, a trend that’s putting schoolchildren and their families at risk.
There’s not enough law enforcement officers to catch offenders in real-time, making these cameras all the more valuable, Bettencourt said. The cameras are able to identify license plates and issue tickets on their own through AI technology, once officers review and approve footage of an infraction.
In states where it’s legal to use cameras to issue citations, 98% of offenders who were ticketed have not passed a stopped school bus a second time, said Jason Elan, BusPatrol’s head of external affairs.
“We really view this as an opportunity to partner with the community of Peabody to create a program that can really shine a light in terms of the ongoing school bus safety crisis that’s occurring right now, not just in Massachusetts, but across the country,” Elan said at the meeting.
A bill that would require all state municipalities to have these cameras on school buses has stalled on Beacon Hill for the last decade. But with help from data like what will be collected in Peabody and more than 150 other school districts BusPatrol works with across the country, that could soon change.
“Not only is data showing the bus-stop arm camera programs are resulting in a significant reduction in the number of repeat violations, revenue from the citations can be used to pay for the program,” Maria Scheri said via email. “So, can someone please tell me how a program that can generate enough revenue to essentially pay for itself, help to build better schools and save a child’s life can’t get passed?”
Scheri is a Peabody mother and also employee at North of Boston Media Group and The Salem News. She started an initiative called Stop The Operator from Passing (S.T.O.P.) this fall to get cameras in Peabody after a car struck a woman and her young daughters as they crossed Lynn Street on their way to school.
While a bus wasn’t involved in that incident, she’s seen cars race past stopped buses plenty of times in the city, she said.
“If one child gets hit, in my mind, then that’s enough,” Scheri said at the meeting.
The cameras will also help Peabody law enforcement see what areas of the city need to be patrolled more during school drop-off and pick-up hours, School Committee member Beverley Griffin Dunne said.
If a law allows, down the line, BusPatrol could outfit all of Peabody’s buses with the cameras, Elan said.
Committee member Jared Hochman voted in favor of the pilot program but still shared concerns about students’ privacy. He worried that since the footage may be submitted to the state Legislature down the line as evidence supporting the bus camera bill, it could become public record through FOIA requests and reveal students’ identities.
BusPatrol aligns to the privacy laws of each school district it works with, said Rodney Lemieux, vice president of community partnerships at BusPatrol.
“Legally, we would do that through our pilot agreement to ensure that whether it’s the scope of work or the use of data, (it adheres) to your specific standards as a school district around privacy or the state privacy standards,” Lemieux said.
There isn’t a date set for when the trial cameras will be added to Peabody buses, but Bettencourt said he hopes the program will start in time to collect data at the end of this school year and the entirety of next year.
The city will also work with Scheri, its transportation and school safety committees, Peabody Access Television and other community partners to create a public service campaign about the cameras and driving safely near schools this summer, Bettencourt said.
If these efforts do help to pass the stalled bus-arm bill, Massachusetts would become the 23rd state to have laws like it.
“I think we’re going to find this to be very beneficial for not only Peabody, but for all of the kids in Massachusetts,” Scheri said.
