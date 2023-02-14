PEABODY — City councilors voted unanimously to outfit Peabody police officers with body cameras Thursday night.
All 99 officers who come into contact with the public will be required to wear these cameras while on duty once they are rolled out to the force this summer, police Chief Thomas Griffin said at the council’s meeting Thursday.
The cameras, video software, training and technical support will come from Axon Enterprise, the same company that provides tasers to the Peabody Police Department. As part of approving the use of body cameras, councilors voted to enter a five-year contract with the company.
The deal will cost the city $153,900 in total, Griffin said. That’s after the department secured a grant from the state’s Executive Office of Public Safety and Security to cover the first year costs of that contract.
Communities across the nation have increased calls for police accountability over the last decade, especially following the murder of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by a police officer kneeling on his neck for more than 9 minutes in May 2020.
Griffin said about 80% of his officers were against using body cameras when he first introduced the idea to the force. But that has since flipped, he said.
“In today’s world, everything including what we’re doing right now is on video,” Griffin said during the meeting. “When (we) talked to the other police departments, they’re finding that these cameras are actually helping them more than creating any kind of problems.
“It’s just going to help us in the long run, I believe,” he continued.
The cameras will be powered on at all times and in a buffering mode until the officer taps it to start recording, Griffin said.
Officers also have the ability to mute the camera or turn it off after stating why they are turning it off, if doing so is appropriate, like when taking victims’ statements in delicate situations, speaking with a sergeant about how to respond to a call or when someone doesn’t want officers recording in their home, Griffin said in an interview.
The cameras automatically start recording anytime an officer draws their gun or taser, he added.
“Even prior to turning them on, there is like a 30-second buffer so you can see the whole scenario as it leads up,” Griffin said in the interview.
“What you see sometimes is if there’s people on the side of the road with a cell phone, they’re picking and choosing what particular type of parts of the video they want to release,” he continued. “I think it’s better for us to have control of that so that we can show the whole situation.”
All videos will be uploaded to a cloud storage system and can be viewed at any time by supervisors, Griffin said. All videos of arrests will be reviewed by supervisors before they are sent to court, he added.
“We’ll be looking at a good percentage of the videos just to make sure everybody’s doing the right thing and there isn’t some training issues that we need to work on,” Griffin said in the interview.
The same state grant that Peabody received has helped outfit dozens of Massachusetts police departments with body cameras by covering some of the costs of this technology, including departments in Salem and Lynn. Swampscott police officers have been wearing Axon body cameras, as of December, while Salem first rolled out cameras in early 2022. Salem State University police also quickly followed suit.
“We just want to be ahead of the curve on this so that if the state comes down with some policy or rules and regulations, we’re already in motion with this process that we’ve been working through,” Griffin said at the meeting. “I didn’t want to get caught in a position where we maybe couldn’t access grants or other kinds of funding because we weren’t in compliance with some of the rules and regulations that they may propose.”
Peabody police spoke to officers in Salem, Lynn and Boston to learn more about the technology from forces already using it before seeking the council’s approval, Griffin said.
It’s been about a 15-month process so far, he said, and it will take another three or four months for body cameras to get out on the street in Peabody.
“I do think that we’re headed in a direction where it will be required throughout the Commonwealth, if not the nation, and once that requirement comes down, there won’t be any funding for grants for this,” Ward 3 Councilor Stephanie Peach said at the meeting. “Through your proactiveness and working with the union, you’ve saved us a significant amount of money to start up these cameras.”
There aren’t any discussions or plans in the works to roll out body cameras in Beverly, police Chief John LeLacheur said. But Dennis King, Marblehead’s chief, does hope to get them for his officers within the next few years, he said in an interview.
King discussed the idea with the department’s union during their last contract negotiation and “everybody’s on board” with body cameras being used by the 30 of the force’s 32 sworn officers who directly deal with the public, he said.
The town is still early on in this process and plans to apply for the same grants that Peabody, Salem and Lynn have used to help secure the technology, King said. He was also acting chief in Salem when that city was starting the process of getting body cameras, so he’s familiar with the technology, he said.
“It’s a tool that I think breeds confidence through the use of it by police departments because it does allow for a review of police response to incidents,” King said. “That transparency and that trust built because of it… that’s a good thing.”