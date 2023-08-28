PEABODY — The City Council unanimously approved the adoption of a Stretch Code last week, pushing Peabody closer to obtaining Green Community status from the state.
In a 10-0 vote, with Councilor at-Large Anne Manning-Martin absent, the Council adopted this code that will require new buildings in the city — municipal and not — to be more energy efficient than regular energy codes require.
The Stretch Code is usually updated every few years by the state to keep up with new technology and energy needs. It will likely go into effect in Peabody on Jan. 1, 2024.
Having this code checks off one of five criteria the city needs to meet before it can become a Green Community. The designation gives participating communities opportunities for state grants that support energy efficiency in municipal buildings and facilities, like retrofitting these city properties with LED lighting, improved HVAC systems and making them better able to withstand major weather events.
The deadline for the city to apply for Green Community status is Dec. 29.
“[The Stretch Code] is really the key piece to us becoming a Green Community and basically getting on the road for more energy reduction in regards to city properties,” Curt Bellavance, Peabody’s director of Community Development, said at Thursday’s City Council Meeting.
A similar push for the city to become a Green Community failed a decade ago. Now, about 300 of Massachusetts’ 351 communities have this designation.
“Ninety percent of the state of Massachusetts live in communities that are covered by the ‘Stretch Code,’ so in my mind, the Stretch Code isn’t really the Stretch Code anymore,” Ward 2 Councilor Pete McGinn said at Thursday’s meeting. “It’s the dominant state code.
“There’s nothing risky here from my perspective,” he said. “What we’re doing is very mainstream in Massachusetts. At this point, we’re actually the outliers by having not adopted it.”
The Stretch Code applies to both new residential and commercial construction, and some renovations and additions to existing buildings, according to the state. It does not apply to historic buildings.
For new homes or residential expansions more than 1,000 square feet, or if the owners are more than doubling the size of their homes, they would have to undergo an extra inspection for energy efficiency and include wiring for an electric vehicle charging station, Bellavance said.
All 40B housing developments that have been approved by the city, but have not yet received permits from city boards to begin construction will have to comply with the new Stretch Code, even if they were initially approved before the code goes into effect, Bellavance said.
“Our building commissioner came from Salem,” he said. “He's pretty familiar with this already, so they want that date just to give some uptime for the inspectors to get used to that and what they need to do and follow so that when people come in with their building applications, they'll be able to review those in a timely manner.”
Peabody is in a good position for applying to become a Green Community. The city has already met the requirements for the first two criteria since they both deal with zoning the city already has in place, Bellavance said.
The first criteria is having zoning that allows the generation, research or development of renewable or alternative energy by-right, which is already the case along Centennial Drive, he told The Salem News Monday.
The second requires the city to finalize the permitting process of facilities looking to join these designated renewable energy zones within one year at most.
A new fuel-efficient vehicle policy was just submitted to Mayor Ted Bettencourt for his signature, as required by criteria four of becoming a Green Community, Bellavance said. This policy will require all municipal departments and divisions to buy and maintain fuel-efficient vehicles.
The city is still working on a plan to reach 20% reduction of municipal energy use over the next five years, the last requirement Peabody needs to fulfill for the designation. Bellavance’s office is creating an energy-use baseline inventory with the company Energy Conservation Inc., which is auditing the city’s facilities and making recommendations on how to make them more efficient and save money as a result.
This plan is expected to wrap up during the next month, Bellavance said.
He is confident the city will submit a Green Community application before the Dec. 29 deadline. This date was originally in October, but the state pushed it back a few months without any request to do so from Peabody.
After a decade since the city’s first failed attempt, and now that the state has dropped barriers that made it harder for communities served by municipal light plants to become a Green Community, it looks like Peabody will finally get the designation, Bellavance said.
“We're in the minority right now, so part of this improvement in becoming a Green Community is so that we’re on par with all the other communities around us,” he said.
Peabody will also be eligible for this fall's round of grants through the program if it is designated as a Green Community before Oct. 20, when those grant applications are due.
“It’s been a long time coming," Bellavance said, "and this will give us plenty of grant money to help reduce high energy costs here in the city.”
