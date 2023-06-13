A new Albanian club in Peabody will soon reopen after its special permit was temporarily suspended for allowing alcohol to be consumed during a holiday party it hosted this winter.
During a show cause hearing last week, the City Council voted 10-0 to allow the club to reopen at the end of a three-month suspension it received in February. The club was also fined $200 at the time, which its attorney John Keilty has since paid off on the club’s behalf, Keilty told the City Council.
The club will be allowed to reopen again on Wednesday. Councilor at-Large Ryan Melville, who works for the state’s Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission, recused himself from the vote.
“There is a prohibition against alcohol,” Keilty said Thursday night. “We understand that we must live by that rule and as such, we will do so, and it’s our intention to operate under this special permit in accordance with this special permit and as our membership grows.”
Investigators found alcoholic beverages inside the club upon entering its location at 26 Howley St. around 6 p.m. on Dec. 15 during a holiday party, according to a report by the ABCC that was part of the council’s public meeting packet Thursday.
Officials received a complaint that alcohol was on the premises in violation of its special permit that it received in January 2022, which does not allow the club to serve or contain alcohol.
Investigators found a male patron in possession of a Bud Light bottle at a table, a glass door refrigerator at the bar that contained alcoholic beverages in plain view and boxes of empty Heineken bottles on the floor behind the bar area, according to the report.
The club lost a legal challenge to the council’s three-month suspension and fine, but has added four new members to its board of directors, which previously only included Ardi Bocova, Keilty said.
The club has also hired employees that have experience in business and restaurant management and who will be on its payroll starting Wednesday, something it didn’t have when it received the violation.
“It’ll be a plan to have people on the premises that are full-time employees or experienced members of our club corporation to be able to be accountable and manage the activities of the club while it’s open,” Keilty said.
Ward 3 Councilor Stephanie Peach made the original motion for the fine and suspension in February. She said at Thursday’s meeting that she is satisfied with the club’s plan to move forward and that she wishes the club well.
However, she is against amending the club’s special permit to include an alcohol license, which Keilty said the club hopes to someday get.
“It’s my opinion that this is not the correct location for something like that,” Peach said. “It’s not a standalone building, and I think the size of the club is not something that can accommodate something like that.
“I just want to reiterate that there’s no sale of alcohol or alcohol allowed on the premises and someone from the board needs to be present in order for other members to be in the club,” she said.
