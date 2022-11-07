PEABODY — Ambulance service in Peabody is still causing headaches for some local first responders.
The city contracts its ambulances through Atlantic Ambulance Service, a division of the Lynn-based Cataldo Ambulance Service.
For months, Peabody firefighters and other departments in the area have had fewer ambulances to respond to calls, mainly on weekends, said John Brophy, president of Peabody Firefighters Local 925.
That was the case when the union first spoke publicly on the issue back in July, when an Atlantic ambulance stationed out of the West Peabody fire house was out of service.
It wasn’t an uncommon situation for the department then, and still isn’t now, Brophy said.
“The issues are about the same,” he said. “(In September), we had a shift where we got a half-a-dozen or more calls. But we were sitting on scene and basically getting the answer that there were no ambulances available and they had no idea when we were going to get one.”
It can take anywhere up to 40 minutes at times for an ambulance to respond, Brophy said. He added that one person he responded to ultimately asked a neighbor to bring them to the hospital instead.
“A couple of weeks ago, I had a younger kid fall off a retaining wall,” Brophy said. “His leg was obviously broken, and it was frustrating because I had to sit there and just basically look at him. All I could really do was hold the kid’s hand and tell him that EMS was on its way, which took 25 or 30 minutes to get there.”
A nation-wide staffing shortage of EMTs and paramedics has hit Cataldo, said Kevin Turner, the company’s chief operating officer.
“We are continually looking for ways to recruit, including all kinds of open houses and ads that we run,” Turner said. “But more importantly, we’ve raised our paramedic rates to become the highest in the state.”
Cataldo paramedics now make anywhere from $25 to $40 an hour based on their experience, and EMTs now earn $18 to $24 an hour — up from a start of $14 two years ago. The company is also rolling out accreditation programs for aspiring EMTs and paramedics.
Still, new employees aren’t flocking to Cataldo’s doors.
“Are we having some success? Yes. But you can’t measure it in terms of the number of bodies because the generation today has changed,” Turner said. “Five years ago … more people were coming full-time. Nowadays, with this generation, they don’t want to work full-time. They want to work part-time or per diem. So in order to get the equivalent of four full-time EMTs, you literally have to hire almost eight to nine people.”
Issues beyond shortages
Brophy said the company’s issues don’t stem solely from the shortage.
Often, they come from Cataldo bidding on too many municipal contracts and taking ambulances off 911 systems, he said, adding that the company has prioritized “more profitable, non-emergency runs” rather than fulfilling Peabody’s contract.
The company will sometimes use ambulances stationed in municipalities to transfer patients needing high levels of care from different hospitals, but only if that ambulance is available, Turner said.
“It’s an illusion that they’re trying to make,” Turner said. “We always make sure we have a (911) truck available in the city at all times. We would never pull a vehicle out of a city and leave it with no truck available.”
It’s company policy to have a new EMT at Cataldo be considered a junior when they are hired regardless of how much EMT experience they have at other companies, Turner said, adding that this helps bring them up to speed on Cataldo policy.
It’s also policy that junior EMTs always be paired up with at least one senior EMT will in the field.
Turner said that if there are only junior crew members on an ambulance, the company will usually change the crews around so that juniors are paired with seniors. And if that can’t happen, a non-transporting advanced life support (ALS) vehicle with a paramedic will follow to help out at the scene.
According to a schedule obtained by The Salem News, of the 43 ambulances working in municipalities contracted under Cataldo in northeast Massachusetts on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 12 had only junior EMTs or paramedics assigned to that truck.
One of these junior crews also had a trainee scheduled to work with them, and just one had a senior EMT spot listed under it at all, which was not filled.
Fixing service in Peabody
Peabody firefighters were not notified of calls or missed calls because ambulances forget to pass on information about them “almost daily” this fall, Brophy said. It became such a problem that police dispatch call firefighters directly now to respond to medical calls, he said.
He has advocated for having firefighters oversee ambulance response times to make sure Atlantic is fulfilling the city’s contract. But that idea and others were shot down, Brophy said.
“At this point, it doesn’t seem like we’re going to see much change from the chief,” Brophy said.
Fire Chief Joseph Daly said he had no comment on Brophy’s suggestions, but that Atlantic is “working hard and doing a good job.”
“They seem to be keeping their head above water,” Daly said. “I speak with their operations director probably two or three times a week, and so far things look like they’re improving a little, but they’re definitely not where anybody wants them to be.”
The city renewed Atlantic’s contract for another two years when its prior contract expired in June.
The union also met with Mayor Ted Bettencourt in September to discuss issues and solutions for ambulance service within the city.
Nothing solid has come from the conversation yet, Brophy said.
“There’s only so much you can get done in one meeting, so we’ll see where it goes from here,” he said.
Bettencourt meets routinely with Atlantic’s management and has also reached out to other communities about the ambulance operations they use. Some use outside vendors like Cataldo, while others have in-house ambulances, he said.
The mayor has been looking into all avenues of ambulance service moving forward, he said.
“When any employee brings up a concern about safety, that’s something we have to take serious look at,” Bettencourt said. “I felt (Atlantic) has always done a good job for the city, we just want to make sure that we’re looking at all of our options and doing right by our residents.”
