PEABODY — When residents opposed to a planned new peaker power plant began looking for data on air pollution in Peabody, they soon discovered a concerning fact — there is none.
“I searched online and found a monitor in Lynn and that was the closest,” said Susan Smoller, a member of the Breathe Clean North Shore citizens group that formed last year in response to the peaker plant.
That void is about to be filled. The city of Peabody, in partnership with Breathe Clean North Shore, was recently awarded seven air sensors through a program run by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. The “PurpleAir” sensors are designed to measure levels of fine particulate matter in the outdoor air, and the results can be viewed in real time by the public at purpleair.com.
“This will be really useful information for us to have,” Peabody Health and Human Services Director Sharon Cameron said.
Peabody is one of 39 communities that will receive a total of 292 air sensors, according to MassDEP. The agency said it will purchase the sensors with $81,468 in grant funding. Marblehead, like Peabody, will also get seven sensors.
In their application, officials said Peabody needs monitoring because of the density of pollution sources in the 17-square-mile city. Those sources include two oil-and-gas power generators at the Waters River power plant on Pulaski Street and a power plant at Rousselot on Washington Street. The city also has a number of Superfund sites, three major highways, transmission lines, accidental discharges of hazardous materials, and pipeline and gas leaks.
Peabody plans to place the monitors at Brooksby Farm on Felton Street; the Senior Center on Central Street; the Peabody Institute Library on Main Street; The Meadow at Peabody golf course on Granite Street; the Peabody West Branch Library on Lowell Street; the George Peabody House Museum on Washington Street; and Newhall Fields Community Farms on Lynnfield Street.
All of those locations are within or near an environmental justice neighborhood, according to the city, which are neighborhoods with minority populations of 40% or more and household income less than 65% of the statewide median. All of the sites are owned by or affiliated with the city, which can provide the required electric power and WiFi connection for the sensors. The sensors are small and can be installed on the sides of buildings or above doors, Smoller said.
Cameron said she’s hoping the sensors will be in place within the next two months.
After collecting data, the city and Breathe Clean North Shore will prepare a report on the neighborhoods where the sensors are placed, including rates of pollution and nearby sources of pollution and gas leaks. The data will be evaluated to determine if there are “sensitive receptors,” such as schools and child care centers, in areas with higher levels of pollution.
The city plans to hold a virtual meeting to discuss the results of the study and discuss steps to reduce harmful air pollution, according to the application.
With all of the controversy surrounding the proposed peaker plant, Smoller said, “it just seems smart to know what we’re dealing with.”
“Our mission is we want to stop the peaker plant,” said Smoller, referring to Breathe Clean North Shore. “But we want to talk about a sustainable future and we want to make sure people are getting the information in a transparent way to make decisions about that. The really exciting part is being able to check in real time what your air quality is in your neighborhood. I’m hoping we don’t find any real big problems, but if we do, it opens a dialogue about what we want to do about that.”
