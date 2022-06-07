PEABODY — City officials broke ground on a major upgrade for William Welch Elementary School Monday morning that will update the building for its current students, and future classes.
“There’s a wonderful spirit in the Welch School, and to have that reflected in the building will be great,” Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt said.
The Welch School was originally built in 1972. It’s had minimal upgrades since its construction, but the project will update classrooms, create a new entryway, expand the library, reconfigure the nurse’s office, make it more secure and replace classroom windows, along with air conditioning, ventilation, electrical, plumbing and heating systems in the building.
Construction will begin at the school this summer.
Fourth-grader Lucas Machado was one of six Welch School students who spoke at Monday’s groundbreaking. He said that while he won’t be at the school anymore once it’s finished, he’s happy that other children will get to enjoy it.
“First, I am feeling happy today that we’re getting a new school because others will have a new place to learn,” Lucas said. “Second, kids will have a better time on the new basketball court and playground.”
Officials originally estimated the project to cost just under $30 million, with the Massachusetts School Building Authority reimbursing about 40% of the money spent on it.
Bettencourt said rising costs of construction materials will likely raise the final cost.
“It’s going to be challenging these next couple of years as we work through this project,” he said. “It’s going to be a difficult project at times, but it’s going to get some outstanding results.”
The project has been a long time coming, “but it was worth the wait,” said School Committee Member Beverley Griffin Dunne, who has been a major proponent for the project.
She said the groundbreaking marked a new chapter for the school.
“The Welch School project is designed to give a new life to the building behind us,” Griffin Dunne said at the groundbreaking. “But most importantly, it will allow this building to continue on and provide a safe and nurturing environment to the children of Peabody.”
Griffin Dunne’s four children all attended the school, and joined thousands of former students who went on to have successful lives as parents, doctors, lawyers, engineers, chefs, nurses “and so much more,” she said.
“So many people over so many years have made this school really special. Once you become a member of the Welch School family, you’re a part of a pretty special group,” Griffin Dunne said. “Today, we welcome new members to the family.”
This included the project’s architect, DiNisco Design Inc., project manager Dore + Whittier, and construction manager Consigli Construction.
“This school touches the future and will continue to do so for many more generations,” Griffin Dunne said. “Thank you all for working so hard on this project, for working for so many years to make this possible.”
Second-grader Priscyla Santos DaSilva told a crowd of students, city officials and state lawmakers, including state Sen. Joan Lovely and Rep. Sally Kerans, that she is excited to see the school once it is done.
“I am so happy that we are rebuilding the Welch School. I’m excited that we are going to third grade,” Priscyla said. “I hope my new teacher is nice.”
Priscyla also said she wants her classroom to have a new board and bright windows.
“I would like it if our room had lots of light,” she added.
The school’s windows in particular have been a problem for years, Griffin Dunne said.
The plexiglass material used to make them has clouded with age, and only two windows in each classroom, except for one that has all clear windows, have been replaced with new materials so that the students can see outside.
Helen Apostolides was principal of the Welch School from 1992 to 2003. She came back for Monday’s groundbreaking, and said it was nice to see a lot of the items she once had on the school’s plan to address — including new windows — come to fruition.
“It’s children at the school, and all children deserve a good school to go to,” she said.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.