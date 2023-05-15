PEABODY — The city is seeking artists who can liven up utility boxes with art showcasing pride in Peabody.
Artists of all ages can submit their ideas and an application as an individual or group by noon on Aug. 1.
“The Outside the Box Project has been created to focus on community pride and enhancing visual aesthetics in the neighborhood,” the city said in a statement. “The primary project goal is to bring art to unexpected places.”
Peabody’s Community Development Department has partnered with the state’s Community Development Block Grant, the Peabody Municipal Light Plant and the Fire Department for this initiative.
Four boxes will be decorated as part of the project. Designs for two smaller boxes at Constitution Park should fit the theme of what this park means to you, and artists can submit proposals for one box or both.
A smaller elevated box on Lowell Street across from City Hall will have a theme of cultural diversity, with its winner chosen by participants of the Galleria during the International Festival on Sept. 10.
Artists can also apply to paint one large box on Prospect Street in any design they wish, so long as it fits the program’s criteria for all boxes of creativity, community pride, originality and has appropriate content for all ages.
Winners will receive an $800 stipend that is inclusive of all artist fees, paints and materials. They will receive an initial disbursement of $240 with the remaining $560 to paid upon completion of the project.
If winners are under 18 years old, a guardian must sign off on their participation.
Winners will be chosen in mid-August, and all utility boxes must be painted and approved before Oct. 13.
Email lucia.delnegro@peabody-ma.gov for an application or to submit the application, or mail it to Lucia DelNegro at Outside the Box Project, Peabody City Hall, 24 Lowell St., Peabody, MA 01960.
