PEABODY — Five newly minted local high school grads have received college scholarships from the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce in the categories of community service, STEAM and business.
Each year, the PACC awards scholarships to area high school seniors who will further their education at a post-secondary level, such as a two- or four-year college, trade, or technical school. PACC added the STEAM scholarship to the Community Service and Business Major scholarship categories and found that STEAM applications were more than double the other two.
The award winners were introduced to the PACC Board of Directors at their meeting June 2.
- Alexander Amaral, STEAM Scholarship winner from Bishop Fenwick headed to Boston College for physics
- Christina Autilio, STEAM Scholarship winner from Academy at Penguin Hall headed to Clemson University Honors College for health science
- Joshua Comito, Community Service Scholarship winner from St. John's Prep headed to Bryant University for biology/business
- Sofia Valencia, Community Service Scholarship winner from PVMHS headed to Tufts University for biology
- Zachary Vlachos, Business Scholarship winner from Putnam Science Academy headed to Merrimack College for business
The application process included academic history, a short essay, and documentation of community service followed by an interview by the PACC Scholarship Committee. The scholarship funds are raised from the annual Torigian Scholarship Golf Classic, which was held this year on June 13 at The Meadow at Peabody.