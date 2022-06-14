PEABODY — Ali Haydock has been named the first executive director of Peabody’s new Children’s Museum.
The museum, the first of its kind on the North Shore, is expected to open later this year. at 10 Main St. It will provide children from all walks of life with an interactive approach to education.
“There’s nothing more important than investing in the next generation,” Haydock said. “Really, nothing provides an education like an interactive museum. It’s something I remember from my own childhood, and Peabody is the perfect location for this kind of organization.”
The first museum staffer to be hired, Haydock will be paid about $80,000 a year — just under the maximum salary the City Council agreed on at its Feb. 24 meeting.
An assistant director will also be hired before the museum opens late this summer or early this fall, Mayor Ted Bettencourt said. A search for that position is expected to open this week or next, he said.
“We felt that this (museum) would be one of our anchors for our downtown, and I’m really excited about the future and even more so now with Ali being on board,” Bettencourt said.
Haydock, who has lived in Peabody for four years, started her career teaching children with autism at the New England Center for Children in Southborough. During her time there, she was a liaison for parents and a case manager for students in the school’s residential program.
She began her experience in fundraising as a development assistant at Harvard University in 2012, and later became associate director of development at Massachusetts General Hospital.
There, she coordinated the hospital’s annual Golf Classic and helped raise $300,000 from more than 30 sponsors. She also created a volunteer management process used to oversee two high-level volunteer councils at Mass. General.
Haydock went on to become the director of development for Citizens Inn, a Peabody-based nonprofit that assists those struggling with food insecurity or who are experiencing a housing crisis. In the role, Haydock led a development team that more than doubled the nonprofit’s fundraising totals in less than five years.
Her fundraising skills also secured an additional $200,000 each year for Citizens Inn shelter programs, along with a $475,000 grant from the state and $100,000 from the Cummings Foundation for a grant program she managed.
Haydock was one of 25 applicants for the role at the new Peabody Children’s Museum. She “rose right to the top” of the search committee’s list, Bettencourt said.
“Her extensive experience in fundraising and marketing and grant writing, and just in creative management and event management, really made the choice very clear for us,” Bettencourt said.
A mother of three young children, Haydock said she looks forward to bringing the interactive museum to life for all children — especially those who might not have access to resources like it otherwise.
“The museum is going to be all about access, whether it’s economical, whether it’s physical or mental access,” Haydock said. “We want the museum to be for everybody to really break down the barriers that some children face even at a young age with regard to education and opportunities.”
Haydock said she is familiar with the needs of families in Peabody and around the North Shore and is ready to get to work.
“I’m just really excited to use my experience in nonprofits to really enhance the city of Peabody,” Haydock said.
