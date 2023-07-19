PEABODY — A Middleton man who practices as a chiropractor in Peabody has been arrested and charged with allegedly installing a secret camera inside the bathroom of his business, Back on Track Chiropractic.
Scott Kline, 44, of Middleton, was arraigned Tuesday in Peabody District Court on the charge of photographing an unsuspecting nude person in connection with the camera, according to a statement from the Middlesex District Attorney’s office Wednesday afternoon.
A patient notified Peabody police on July 14 that he saw an out-of-place black plastic coat hook hanging on the wall next to the toilet tank in a public bathroom inside of the business, the statement said. Back on Track is located at 15 Chestnut St.
“Upon further inspection the patient observed a blue light on the side of the hanger and discovered that it appeared to be a hidden spy camera complete with a lens on the front, USB port, on/off switch and an SD memory card,” according to the statement.
The victim used his phone to document the camera and showed the evidence to police, the DA’s office said.
Police did not find a camera inside the bathroom while executing a search warrant, but did find SD cards and hard drives, along with evidence that suggested a camera had been there at one point, according to the statement.
Bail was set at $10,000 at arraignment and Kline was ordered to have no contact with the victim who reported the camera.
The case was referred to the Middlesex DA’s office by the Essex District Attorney’s office to avoid a potential conflict of interest, according to the statement.
Kline is expected to appear in Peabody District Court again on Aug. 29 for a pretrial conference that will be handled by a Middlesex County prosecutor.
Officials have also notified the Mass. Licensing Board that governs chiropractors of the arrest.
The incident is being investigated by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Peabody police with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police. Officials are working to process evidence and identify potential victims, the DA’s office said.
Patients and members of the public who may be a victim or have information about the case should contact the Peabody Police Department at 978-538-6300 or 978-531-1212.
