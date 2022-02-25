PEABODY -- There were no kids at Thursday night's Peabody City Council meeting. If there were, they might've let out a big cheer.
The City Council voted 8-2 to approve Mayor Ted Bettencourt's plan to create a new city department to open and operate a children's museum. The museum will be located at 10 Main St. in downtown Peabody and is scheduled to open in June or July.
"I think it's a historic moment for our downtown," Bettencourt said Friday.
Bettencourt told city councilors the museum will be the only children's museum on the North Shore and will provide an economic boost to restaurants, shops and other businesses in Peabody.
"I want this for our downtown," he said. "I want this for our city, for our children, for our families. I believe this can be a great success."
Bettencourt told councilors he has been "enamored" with the idea of bringing a children's museum to Peabody since 2014, when he and others from Peabody visited the children's museum in Dover, N.H. They became convinced the idea could work in Peabody when the Peabody Cultural Collaborative ran a pop-up children's museum in 2019 and drew more than 9,200 visitors over 42 weeks, most of them from outside of the city.
"We were really astounded," Martha Holden, a board member of the collaborative, told city councilors. "Our initial projections were nearly tripled."
Michael Gingras, the city's finance director, said the new children's museum department would have two full-time employees, five part-time employees, and an annual budget of about $550,000. He estimated potential revenues at about $470,000 through ticket sales, donations, grants, rentals and gift shop and concession sales.
"With a reasonable amount of growth over a few years it's conceivable that the revenue generated by the museum could exceed the operating costs," Gingras told councilors. "The numbers look like they can pan out in the long run."
Bettencourt said the city has received a $400,000 grant from the community development authority as a "nest egg" to help with start-up costs. Local legislators have also requested $1.2 million in a state bond bill, he said.
City Councilors Anne Manning-Martin and Jon Turco both said they liked the idea of a children's museum, but voted no because they didn't want the city and the taxpayers to take on the financial risk, especially at a time of economic uncertainty.
"Good concept, bad time," Manning-Martin said.
Turco asked Bettencourt if he knew of any other city that ran a children's museum, and Bettencourt said he did not. Turco wondered why the museum couldn't be operated as a nonprofit, as other communities have done, rather than creating a new city department with a half million dollar budget.
Bettencourt agreed that the museum could be changed to a nonprofit at some point. But he said it takes time to establish a nonprofit and the city needs to act quickly to secure the spot at 10 Main St. The city has reached an agreement to lease the space, which was previously occupied by TD Bank.
"I feel like we have a window here to make it work and I think this would be the way to go," Bettencourt said.
The City Council voted to create the new department and to authorize Bettencourt to finalize the lease agreement for 10 Main St. It also voted to review the financial viability of the museum at the three-year point to help determine whether the lease will eventually be extended beyond five years.
"There's always risk associated with creating a new department," Bettencourt said. "I believe it's a risk we can succeed at and overcome."
Bettencourt said the city will soon advertise for an executive director. The City Council approved a maximum salary of $81,168 for the position and $51,689 for an assistant director.