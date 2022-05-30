PEABODY — The Peabody City Council will send a letter to the state criticizing a new mandate that would require the city to have at least one multifamily housing zone near its MBTA bus routes.
The council voted 8-2 on the motion at its meeting Thursday night to send the letter, which would be written by the city clerk from concerns and other input on the mandate contributed by councilors.
The state mandated in January that all communities in the MBTA’s service area, or that are adjacent to a community that is one, must have a zoning ordinance or bylaw that would provide a multifamily zone with a minimum of 15 units per acre, could house families with children and would be within a half-mile from an MBTA station.
Any MBTA community that does not cooperate with the new rule would no longer be eligible for state grants like those from the Housing Choice Initiative, the Local Capital Projects Fund or the MassWorks infrastructure program, which was used to help fund recent improvements to Peabody Square.
Many of the questions posed to the state about how this mandate would affect Peabody specifically, and how the city must implement the new rule, have gone unanswered, community development director Curt Bellavance told councilors.
“The biggest question I had in regards to the city of Peabody was that since we’re a bus service community, where would this zoning district be required to go?” Bellvance said. “They didn’t have an answer.”
Bellavance told councilors that his department has already drafted some of the guidelines that were issued by the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development. Under the mandate, Peabody could see 750 new multifamily units, he said.
However, it is still unclear what specific state grants Peabody would no longer be qualified for if the city decided not to adopt the new zoning district by the state’s Dec. 31, 2023 deadline.
These questions will hopefully be answered when the state finalizes the guidelines this summer, Bellavance said.
Mayor Ted Bettencourt told councilors the new mandate doesn’t make sense for Peabody.
“Time and time again, we cannot get seemingly anywhere with ways to try to increase services for the city of Peabody. In particular, to try to get some sort of (MBTA) connection from Salem to Peabody Square,” Bettencourt said. “We’ve had a number of meetings on this, and state legislators have really been pushing this, but it’s been a source of frustration.”
Ward 2 Councilor Peter McGinn agreed, and said the state is ignoring the progress Peabody has made in creating more affordable housing under Chapter 40B guidelines in recent years.
“I think Peabody has done a tremendous amount in terms of housing production, and now we get treated like every other community in the state that hasn’t done their fair share,” McGinn said.
McGinn introduced the motion to send the state a letter during the council’s Industrial and Community Development committee meeting, prior to the council’s regular meeting.
The motion passed among the committee members 3-2, with Councilors at-Large Anne Manning-Martin and Thomas Rossignoll voting against it.
Prior to McGinn’s motion, Rossignoll introduced a motion to send a letter to the state to clearly outline that Peabody would not participate in the new rule altogether. While that passed 3-2 in committee, the full council struck it down 8-2 in a roll call vote later that night.
Rossignoll said the letter the council did vote to send lacked a strong enough stance on the new rule.
“I think it’s absolutely foolish that we’re having this conversation when the state doesn’t even know what they’re doing, to be perfectly honest with you,” he said. “They’re making a mandate that we have to increase our housing production, even though we’re already doing that through 40B, and through other areas.
“To me, the language is very simple,” he continued. “There is no way in my opinion that the City Council should move forward on any proposal of housing development when we’re already doing our part.”
Councilor at-Large Jon Turco said he was not comfortable including this language in the letter without first knowing what funding the city could lose out on if it did not follow the new rule.
“There are no details yet. So I think we’re all on the same page, we realize how ridiculous this is, but we’re arguing over kind of silly points,” Turco said.
The MBTA’s new rule has been a major topic at meetings with other town and city leaders in the state, Bettencourt noted.
“There’s significant complaints about the lack of information that’s been coming toward us,” Bettencourt said. “But I do think this does, though, just further emphasize the fact that the state is strongly in favor of pushing housing across the state.”
