PEABODY — A former Peabody contractor pleaded guilty Monday to federal tax and workers compensation fraud charges.
Argyrios "Eric" Mavros, 57, cashed more than $3.3 million worth of checks given to him as payments from customers over a five-year period. But instead of using a bank, he used check cashing businesses.
He would then use the cash to pay workers "under the table," federal prosecutors said.
The employees were never reported on his quarterly filings with the IRS, so he did not have to pay payroll taxes or Social Security or Medicare withholdings.
He also under-reported the number of employees he was hiring to his workers' compensation insurance carrier, reducing his premiums.
Mavros was indicted last year.
The scheme helped Mavros avoid paying taxes of more than $1 million over the course of the scheme, federal prosecutors said.
U.S. District Court Judge William Young sentenced scheduling for Feb. 17.