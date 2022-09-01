PEABODY — City councilors unanimously approved to expand a mill overlay district to include more of the Mills 58 at their last meeting.
The mill overlay adds a fourth former mill building, known as Building D, to the mill overlay district inside the industrial park at 58 Pulaski St. This type of district allows commercial businesses to open in old mill buildings without having to seek special permits from the City Council.
Building D is a part of Mills 58, which is owned by developer Ed Greeley.
Greeley renovated the properties and petitioned for the council to make the area the first mill overlay district in Peabody several years ago. Since it was approved, dozens of businesses have opened in the space.
Curt Bellavance, director of community development for the city, said at Thursday’s council meeting that this mill overlay district is a test case for the city. So far, it’s been a success, he added.
“Hopefully in the future, we’ll look to use (Building D) and other other parcels throughout the city (as overlay districts) as well,” Bellavance told councilors ahead of the vote.
Attorney Bill Sheehan asked the council to include two of his clients in the proposed overlay expansion: VRMM LLC. and Sideways LLC, which are located in the industrial park adjacent to Greeley’s properties.
“The reason that we want that and the reason that I would suggest that it should be done is that the law talks with respect to zoning, about uniformity, district uniformity, whether it’s an overlay district or a regular district, and there is nothing that differentiates our property from the property that’s under consideration,” Sheehan said at the meeting.
He argued there is no definition of a mill building under Peabody’s zoning ordinances.
Rather, the overlay is designed to expand the potential future uses of already existing buildings.
Ward 2 Councilor Pete McGinn was on the council when it originally passed the mill overlay. He said the overlay was intended to be for the renovation of former mill buildings specifically.
“With all due respect to the abutters’ attorney, I don’t think the structures that are on the adjacent property fall into that category by any means, to my eye,” McGinn said.
Bellavance said that while the city does not define a mill building, that could change.
“If that’s something that makes the City Council feel more comfortable, that’s something that we could actually define working with the building commissioner,” he said.
Councilor at-Large Jon Turco said having a set definition would avoid confusion as to who could be deemed part of a mill overlay, as seen in Sheehan’s case.
“I don’t believe (Sheehan’s clients) would fall in my definition of a mill building, but I don’t have that on paper,” Turco said.
The council voted to expand the overlay without including Sheehan’s clients. These properties can file for zoning amendments on their own in the future if they choose.
