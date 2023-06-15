PEABODY — The City Council will consider a Fiscal Year 2024 budget that’s 7.3% higher than FY23 Thursday night.
Councilors will discuss the budget during during a Finance Committee meeting, sitting as a Committee of the Whole, at 6 p.m. in Wiggin Auditorium at City Hall.
The proposed budget is roughly $187 million, an increase of nearly $13 million from last year. About 40% of this increase is funded by additional net state aid, including $4.2 million in Chapter 70 aid to education.
The city will also use $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds — a decrease from $2.5 million last year — according to the budget. It’s anticipated that Peabody will receive its final ARPA funding in the amount of $1 million in FY25, Mayor Ted Bettencourt told city councilors in a letter.
“This budget continues our progress of restoring to pre-pandemic levels staffing in public safety, public services, and other departments to meet the needs of our growing city,” Bettencourt said.
Most of this budget’s increase comes from a $7.8 million jump in education spending, which is primarily funded through additional Chapter 70 state aid, and an increase of $5 million on the city side of the budget, Bettencourt said. The school budget is proposed at $90.7 million.
The increase on the city side comes from public safety seeing roughly $1.7 million more in funding for FY24, along with $900,000 more for health insurance, $863,504 for retirement funding, $473,275 for debt service, $410,826 for facilities, $211,338 for the Assessors Office, $200,000 for liability insurance, $152,772 more for school health and $150,202 for Information Technology, according to the budget.
“This budget also includes salary increases based on our collective bargaining for FY2023-FY2025,” Bettencourt said in the letter. “Negotiations are in the final stages with most unions nearing or have reached agreement.”
In addition to ARPA funds, the city projects to fund the proposed budget through an estimated $121.1 million in property taxes, $20.8 million in local revenues, $2 million in free cash, $925,000 from the city’s Health Trust, $46.9 million in state aid and $80,000 from some enterprise funds.
The average home property value in Peabody is expected to rise from $527,200 to $553,560 in FY24, according to the budget. The city is proposing a 5.1% tax levy increase, and using split rates for residential and commercial properties, is projecting an average residential tax bill increase of $309.
City Councilors already voted to increase water and sewer rates in FY24 by 30% last month.
The FY24 budget for schools will maintain staffing levels and ordinary budgets, and includes step/lane salary increases for staff based on the latest collective bargaining agreements.
The school district has added necessary increases to the FY24 budget in the form of new special education teachers at all school levels, elementary English-Language Learner teachers, a reading teacher at the Higgins Middle School, more funds for technology, supplies and materials, and increased out-of-district tuition costs, according to the budget.
