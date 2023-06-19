PEABODY — The city is starting a new Social Services division to help fight the opioid crisis and support those struggling with mental health. It will be funded in part by recent settlements from big pharma companies.
The new division was approved by the City Council on June 8 and seeks to “support the well-being of Peabody residents by identifying needs, providing resource referrals and crisis stabilization, and coordinating access to physical, mental and behavioral health care services,” according to its mission statement.
“We believe this is the way to reach families, to reach individuals in need and to help them get the services that they need,” Mayor Ted Bettencourt said at the meeting.
The new division would fall under the city’s Health Department and would create two new positions, a substance use disorder/behavioral health care coordinator and a licensed social worker, who would work alongside the Healthy Peabody Collaborative’s Outreach Coordinator Sandi Drover and Director Sara Grinnell.
Grinnell, the director of HPC with over 18 years of experience managing substance use prevention programs, will lead the division while Drover will become its youth outreach coordinator.
Over the last 15 years, HPC has worked with first responders and community partners in the city to connect residents with intervention access and with recovery treatment, Grinnell said.
However, the city hasn’t had the funds or opportunity to create a more strategic and cohesive approach until now, thanks to recent settlements.
“We’re not looking to replicate any of the services offered in our city, in our surrounding towns,” Grinnell said at the meeting. “What we’re looking to do is to connect our residents with those services and to support them through the process.
“Anybody that has had a family member that’s struggled with mental health or substance use issues knows how difficult it is to navigate that process and to see it through,” she continued. “We want to provide that support.”
Between 2017 and 2021, 86 Peabody residents have died from overdoses, according to data from the city.
Substance use has also gone up in the city in recent years. A Lahey Community Health Needs Assessment found that 41% of Peabody residents who were already using substances in 2020 increased their use after the start of the pandemic.
The city will receive more than $2.7 million in settlement payments over the next 17 years to put toward this division, according to Grinnell. It will spend $197,000 of this money on the new division starting in Fiscal 2024, and $265,000 in FY25.
The city also expects to receive more settlements through class-action suits filed with other cities and states across the country over the opioid crisis, Bettencourt said.
This new division is a “classic community policing problem-solving type of strategy,” police Chief Thomas Griffin said.
Police officers responded to 923 calls where behavioral health concerns were a contributing factor in 2022, Griffin said. The force also responded to 84 medical calls for suspected overdoses last year, he added.
“By having this team in place that’s going to approach these problems, help solve these problems, we’ll get these folks to the right places that they need to be so that we don’t have to have them experience some bad days again in the future,” Griffin said.
While the settlement money won’t be able to cover all the costs of this new division each year, grants will help make the city’s contribution be minimal and well worth it, said Councilor at-Large Jon Turco, who’s seen three of his siblings overdose after battles with substance use.
“There’s just so much more than the dollar bill that we could look at,” he said.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos .